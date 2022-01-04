Araraquara announces measures to face the Ômicron variant

Araraquara has increased demand for care for flu-like illnesses (Photo: Guilherme Leal/CBN Araraquara)

Araraquara announced, this Monday (3rd), new measures to fight the covid-19 pandemic after confirmation of cases of the Ômicron variant.

After a day of intense meetings, the municipal administration announced actions to try to ease the ‘pressure’ on health services with the rise of flu-like illnesses.

“We are having a growing increase in emergency care units after a series analysis and based on science and medicine, we have taken important measures to face the growth of contamination in the city”, said Edinho Silva.

In the last four days, the city registered 593 confirmed cases of coronavirus – 86 on the 31st, 196 on January 1st, 122 on the last Sunday (02) and 189 on this Monday (3rd).

The first measure announced by Edinho Silva is the expansion of the number of blocking teams, responsible for testing contacts of confirmed cases of the disease, in addition to monitoring isolation.

In addition, the mayor promised to keep the home visit teams active to monitor the evolution of symptoms in patients considered mild.

Another point that should receive special attention from the municipal administration are the rest homes, Fundação Casa, Centro de Resocialização, Penitentiary, among others.

Person lying on the floor of the UPA in Vila Xavier awaits assistance (Photo: Collaboration)

Free testing will also be expanded with the return of the service in Santa Cruz square. As of Wednesday (05), from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, the place will serve the population.

At the same time, the testing at the Central Integration Terminal (TCI) continues to work from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. At both locations, 150 passwords will be distributed daily for testing.

In addition to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) at Vila Xavier starting this Tuesday (04) four basic health units will treat patients with symptoms of covid-19.

As announced by Silva, the basic units at Santa Angelina, Selmi Dei I, Cecap and Jardim Paulistano will work from 5 pm to 8 pm to receive suspicions of the disease.

“With this we want to improve the conditions of care for the population that is having symptoms and wants to know if it is contaminated or not”, pointed out the mayor.

“With this, we will have four units serving and we are going to better distribute the demand in these units. We are going to take the pressure off the congested UPA”, he added.

This Monday (03), the UPA in Vila Xavier registered great demand for people with flu-like illnesses. The delay in the service was registered by the report.

The City Hall promised to reinstall the tents and expand service at the unit. “The City Hall is acting fast, as we have identified a vertiginous growth”, he pointed out.

APPEAL TO HEALTH PLANS

Edinho Silva also made an appeal for the city’s health plans to resume the application of tests on people seeking care with the flu syndrome.

“Here I make a public appeal for our health plans to carry out testing, as we have identified that the increase in our services occurs because they are not testing.”

“We need their collaboration so that public units do not have the pressure they have today. I appeal to private plans to retest and share the responsibility with us,” he concluded.