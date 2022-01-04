Arceus leaves fans on the back foot

A few weeks ahead of the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the game received a series of slightly disappointing leaks for most fans (although nothing has been made official yet!).

According to Riddler Khu, a Twitter user famous for Pokémon leaks that materialize, players will need complete Hisui’s Pokedéx before they can capture Arceus – which, apparently, can take precious time.

In addition, he says that the game will receive a new stat system and believe if you can: go delete completely the abilities, the function of handling items as well as breeding.

Did you find little? He also reveals that the only way to increase a little monster’s stats is with candy, in Pokémon-like way: Let’s Go, Pikachu!; all battles against legendary will be very difficult and some pokemons will be very rare to find.

Case all this proves, it was even expected that fans would be divided with the information and they are complaining a lot on the internet. For now, it remains to wait and keep hope. The game comes out on next January 28th.

About Pokemon

Pokemon, the franchise, was created by Satoshi Tajiri in 1995 and the first game in the series, Pokémon Red and Blue, was released for the Nintendo Game Boy in 1996.

This universe is inhabited by the creatures of the same name, which can be captured by coaches and being trained to participate in battles, among other things.

Several other games in the series have been released since then as Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal; Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald, FireRed and LeafGreen, Diamond, Pearl and Platinum, among others. Each title presented a new generation of little monsters for players to set themselves on different continents.

So far, they have been created 898 different Pokémon.

The franchise also has a famous anime, starring Ash Ketchum and your dear Pikachu (the most famous little monster in the franchise), which is shown since 1997 and already has over a thousand episodes. The franchise has also appeared in movies, card games, manga and board games.

Pokemon is also considered the most successful and profitable media franchise in history, raising around US$95 billion since its launch.

