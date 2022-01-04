article cited by Queiroga speaks of urgency

The article cited by Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, when asked whether immunization would provide greater protection for children, says that vaccines against covid-19 “are urgently needed in children under 12 years of age.”

Today, Queiroga relativized the importance of vaccination in children aged between 5 and 11 years old at a time when they are preparing to go back to school. “Vaccination is not related to classes,” said the minister.

For the minister, it is necessary “to stop creating foam in relation to issues that are secondary in relation to fighting the covid-19 pandemic”.

When asked about the protection that vaccination would give to children, Queiroga wondered if the decisions would be based on studies or on the opinions of experts, who “sometimes are experts who are not that expert.” The study cited was that of the New England Journal of Medicine on Pfizer’s vaccine for children.

But the article talks about the importance of vaccinating people aged between 5 and 11 years. The text cites that “a covid-19 vaccination regimen consisting of two doses (…), administered 21 days apart, was considered safe, immunogenic and effective in children”.

Transmission via children

According to the article, “school-age children represent a high proportion of covid-19 cases, and may play an important role in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2”, mentioning the variants of the new coronavirus.

School-age children now represent an increasing proportion of cases and hospitalizations compared to their proportion at the onset of the pandemic, and school outbreaks are occurring.

Excerpt from the New England Journal of Medicine article

“The pandemic also disrupted education and adversely affected children’s social and emotional development and mental health. Therefore, the availability of safe and effective vaccines for school-age children is critical,” the text says.

Without effective Covid-19 vaccines for this age group, children can become continual reservoirs of infection and sources of new, emerging variants. (…) Widespread vaccination across all age groups is therefore essential in ongoing efforts to reduce the pandemic

Excerpt from the New England Journal of Medicine article

Governors have also supported speeding up the immunization of this group. Today, the governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), coordinator of the National Forum of Governors, said that “the vaccination of these children is important for the education calendar as well.”

According to Queiroga, tomorrow a schedule will be informed with the arrival of doses for the immunization of children. The minister, however, said that the ministry’s attention, at the moment, is to expand the coverage of the second dose and the reinforcement. “It’s what we’re going to do to prevent a third strong wave here in Brazil.”