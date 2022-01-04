Athletico stops at Taquarussú’s goalkeeper and stumbles at the opening of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup | athletico-pr

Athletico didn’t have the debut they would have liked in the São Paulo Soccer Junior Cup 2022. Hurricane was 0-0 against Taquarussú-TO in a match held at the Herminio Ometto stadium, in Araras.

The highlight of the match was goalkeeper Alexander Davi. The shirt 1 of Taquarussú made great saves during the game and avoided a victory for Athletico.

Hurricane dominated the game and created at least four clear chances to, at least, win by the minimum score. Alexander David did not let him. The players of the Tocantins team collapsed on the lawn after the match due to fatigue after trying – and managing – to hold the Hurricane.

With the result, Athletico shares the second position of group 12 of Copinha 2022 with Taquarussú. Velo Clube beat União São João by 3-1 and leads.

Hurricane entered the field with Gabriel Pereira; Murillo, João Vialle, Dourado and William Jesus; Carlos Eduardo, Marcos Vinícius and Danielzinho; John Mercado, Iago and Leo Costa.

In the first half, Iago had two good chances early on, but he kicked aimlessly in both. The 18 shirt tried again in the 21st minute and Alexander Davi started to look. The Taquarussú goalkeeper made three great saves before the break, with shots from John Mercado, Marcos Vinicius and Leo Costa.

Highlight of the under-17 team, Emersonn entered the break at half-time in place of Iago. Coach Pablo Hernandez also launched Vitor do Carmo in place of Marcos Vinicius. The pressure continued.

The best chance came from Emersonn himself. The attacker managed to get past the goalkeeper, but the defense cut the shot before he managed to send it to the net. Danielzinho still took a foul on the crossbar, but the game was really at 0-0.

1 de 1 Athletico x Taquarussu-TO – Hurricane premiere at Copinha 2022 — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Athletico x Taquarussu-TO – Hurricane premiere at Copinha 2022 — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

Athletico returns to the field next Thursday, January 6th, to face Velo Clube-SP. The match takes place again at Herminio Ometto, in Araras.

