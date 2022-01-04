Atlético and Krasnodar close negotiations for Júnior Alonso and Godin should be the substitute in the defense – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético



Paraguayan defender Júnior Alonso will even leave Atlético and move to Krasnodar, from Russia. According to an exclusive investigation by Rádio Itatiaia, the official announcement of the transfer must take place as soon as the defender completes the medical exams. His replacement at Galo must be the Uruguayan Godin.

Hired in July 2020, Alonso cost Atlético the sum of €3 million (about R$18 million at the price at the time). The player’s departure should yield something around R$ 44 million to Galo.

And Alonso’s replacement must be the Uruguayan Godin. Since Alonso’s negotiation process, the athletic board began looking for an experienced athlete, who has leadership and has arrived at the name of the captain of the Uruguayan team.

At 35 years old, the defender became known worldwide when he defended Atlético de Madrid, from Spain, between 2010 and 2019. He is also the Uruguayan national team member and has been playing for the World Cup. Due to the age of the player, the contract with Atlético would be for one season. Recently, the player posted a photo on Instagram doing physical activity in Uruguay to keep in shape.

