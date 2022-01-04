Atlético and Krasnodar close negotiations for Júnior Alonso and Godin should be the substitute in the defense – Rádio Itatiaia

Abhishek Pratap 5 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Atlético and Krasnodar close negotiations for Júnior Alonso and Godin should be the substitute in the defense – Rádio Itatiaia 10 Views

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético
Pedro Souza/Athletic

Paraguayan defender Júnior Alonso will even leave Atlético and move to Krasnodar, from Russia. According to an exclusive investigation by Rádio Itatiaia, the official announcement of the transfer must take place as soon as the defender completes the medical exams. His replacement at Galo must be the Uruguayan Godin.

Hired in July 2020, Alonso cost Atlético the sum of €3 million (about R$18 million at the price at the time). The player’s departure should yield something around R$ 44 million to Galo.

And Alonso’s replacement must be the Uruguayan Godin. Since Alonso’s negotiation process, the athletic board began looking for an experienced athlete, who has leadership and has arrived at the name of the captain of the Uruguayan team.

At 35 years old, the defender became known worldwide when he defended Atlético de Madrid, from Spain, between 2010 and 2019. He is also the Uruguayan national team member and has been playing for the World Cup. Due to the age of the player, the contract with Atlético would be for one season. Recently, the player posted a photo on Instagram doing physical activity in Uruguay to keep in shape.

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Palmeiras: Abel Ferreira is informed about R$ 10 million per desired striker at Palmeiras

palm trees The behind-the-scenes moves continue and the board should bring news for this season …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved