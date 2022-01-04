Atlético has a meeting with Jesus this Tuesday and strategy for a possible ‘no’ from the Portuguese – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Tânia Paulo/SL Benfica



Having Jorge Jesus as Cuca’s successor is still Atlético’s main plan, even in a scenario where the Portuguese coach’s denial seems the most likely at this time.

Trying to play the final game, the club has a meeting scheduled for this Tuesday (4) with the former coach of Flamengo e Benfica, according to information received by Itatiaia. The hope is that the final answer will be given. If Jesus thanks you for the invitation, the dome of alvinegro already knows how to proceed.

Even as the report found out, Atlético already have other possibilities in mind and will not be in a hurry to define. “The decision will not be taken in a hurry, to minimize mistakes. Another five or six names are on the agenda”, reveals a source.

Players and fixed committee re-appear on January 17th at Rooster City. Before Cuca left, the plan was for Lucas Gonçalves and Éder Aleixo to assume command of the team in the first rounds of Mineiro; this definition, however, must be ratified or modified once the new commander is made official.

Renato Gaucho

According to information brought a few days ago by radio from Minas, Renato Gaúcho, who was fired by Flamengo with Brasileirão in progress, remains outside the board’s plans.

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel