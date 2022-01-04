Atlético-MG seeks defender to replace Junior Alonso and Godín is an option – 03/01/2022

The departure of defender Junior Alonso is just a matter of time, after all one of the captains of Atlético-MG in the 2021 season has a good proposal from Russian football. As the negotiation is well advanced, the alvinegra board is already looking for a new defender and the Uruguayan Diego Godín emerges as one of Alvinegro’s options.

At 35, Godín is leaving Cagliari, Italy. The information about the Atletico interest in the Uruguay team’s defender was given by Rádio Itatiaia and confirmed by UOL Sport. However, Godín is not Atlético’s only option on the market. The Minas Gerais club is also analyzing other names, such as Léo Ortiz, who is in Red Bull Bragantino.

Diego Godín’s situation is not the best in Cagliari. The Italian club is in the relegation zone and is preparing a small makeover in the squad to try to avoid the fall. The Uruguayan played in 11 of the club’s 19 matches in the 2021/2022 season of the Italian Championship.

Junior Alonso’s destination is Krasnodar, in Russia. The negotiation is around R$ 8 million euros (about R$ 50 million). It’s more than double what Galo spent in July 2020 to buy the defender. The club from Minas Gerais paid 3 million euros (approximately R$ 18 million at the price at the time) to Lille, from France, for 100% of the defender’s rights.

Alonso made history at Atlético. He shared the captain’s armband with Rever, who was often on the bench, and led the team in winning the Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil, last year.