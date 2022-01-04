Atletico-MG target, Jorge Jesus outlines a plan to return to Flamengo

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo

Choosing not to leave Benfica while he was employed, Jorge Jesus was dropped by Flamengo, who signed with Paulo Sousa. However, according to information from the newspaper “Correio da Manhã”, the Portuguese, target of Atlético-MG, still has in mind the idea of ​​returning to Rubro-Negro. Thus, the coach is considering being free on the market for a few more months and closing with the Rio club next season.

“Jorge Jesus thus admits that he will stay on vacation until the next season and then return to Rio de Janeiro and sign for Flamengo”, says the diary.

Because of this, an agreement with Atlético-MG, at the moment, is far away. Thus, Galo is considering investing in other technicians, such as Carlos Carvalhal, as Jorge Jesus did not indicate that he would be Cuca’s replacement. For his plan to be successful, Paulo Sousa would need to leave Flamengo before the end of his contract, as he signed for two years.

Recently, Marcos Braz indicated that he could not have waited for Jorge Jesus, who left Benfica after the club hired Paulo Sousa. Now, the name of ‘Mister’ may appear on the horizon of the board even sooner than expected.

“When Flamengo understood that time started not to be an ally, we decided. That’s what happened. I understand the fans’ concern, I respect the concern regarding a particular name that could be in question. Marcos Braz might even want to wait a little longer, but the vice president reached the limit and couldn’t wait another day. (Wait) would put the actions at risk”, told “TNT Sports”.

