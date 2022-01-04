Atlético-MG tries meetings with Jorge Jesus and Carvalhal to announce new coach

The board of Atlético-MG tries to meet with two coaches in the next few days: the Portuguese Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal. Without being able to chat with both of them until this Monday (3), the summit is pressing for videoconferences to take place no later than next Wednesday (6), as determined by the GOAL.

The initial idea was that JJ, fired by Benfica last week, was announced as the club’s new coach. However, the cold tone adopted by the Portuguese in recent days began to discourage the board, which sought out Carlos Carvalhal, currently at Braga.

Jorge Jesus is in doubt about a possible return to Brazil, where he became an idol for Flamengo, as determined by GOAL. The coach has a termination fine to receive from Benfica, which will yield R$1.7 million per month until May. In parallel with this, his family members pressure him for a period of rest.

Still without an agreement with the commander, Galo has already made contact with a compatriot: Carlos Carvalhal. Today at Braga, the club is interested in seeking him out for Brazilian football. It was already offered to Atlético in 2019. However, at the time, then-president Sérgio Sette Câmara opted to hire Rafael Dudamel.

The main obstacle to hiring Carvalhal is his termination fine with Braga. The miners say the fine is 2.5 million euros (R$16.05 million at the current price), while people linked to the technician claim the value is 10 million euros (R$64.19 million). Regardless of the amount, miners are not willing to pay to have the Portuguese in the reserve bank.

He is also on the club’s agenda and should talk to the board in the coming days. The idea is for Atlético to announce its new commander before the start of the pre-season, scheduled for January 15th.