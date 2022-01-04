Autonomous cars, food techs and metaverse. What to expect from CES 2022?

After an online edition in 2021, the Consumers Electronic Show (CES) technology fair finally returns to physical format in 2022, in Las Vegas, United States, between January 5th and 7th.

The world’s largest technology and environment event for the launch of major innovations, will also feature a virtual exhibition, and should bring some of the main trends to the so-called post-covid-19 world.

Due to the pandemic, however, many companies decided to cancel their participation in the in-person event in recent weeks. The dropout list already includes Google, Intel, IBM, AMD, GM, Amazon, T-Mobile, Meta, Waymo, BMW, Panasonic and Mercedes.

Event organizers, however, say “CES owes and will move forward”. Despite this, on Friday (31), the CTA (Consumer Technology Association), which organizes the fair, anticipated the closing by one day, from 8 to 7 January.

Among the solutions, there is the expectation that many initiatives will be presented with intelligent automation, based on cloud infrastructures, even as a way to deal with the limitations of working hours and a market with fewer professionals, as has been noted in the United States .

This trend should even boost a segment that is gaining more and more attention and investments: that of autonomous vehicles. CES 2022 will receive big names in the industry, such as the chip maker qualcomm; Luminar, a leader in distance perception technologies; and the waymo, from Alphabet – controller of the Google -, which is a pioneer in the self-employed industry and must make a virtual presentation.

Today, this industry, better known for passenger and passenger vehicles, already has business models for cargo transport fleets that are very close to becoming viable. For all that strength, this year’s edition, according to the CES organization, will definitely be a smart mobility event.

The automotive sector will be strong this year, with a larger number of manufacturers than expected. Companies such as Hyundai, Toyota, Daimler, FCA (Fiat Chrysler) and Stellantis are confirmed.

technological food

Automation processes can also be seen in a rapidly growing market — that of food techs, which, for the first time, will be at CES as a category of its own.

There are companies that must show how their technology allows sensors to study a recipe and for Artificial Intelligence to learn how to make a dish that will then be prepared in a robotic kitchen.

The segment, however, will bring many other possibilities to the event. Among the food techs are proposals in agriculture, ingredient innovation, meal and delivery kits, nutrition, vegetable proteins, traceability, sustainability and vertical agriculture.

metaverse

Since the term was rescued by the big techs, the metaverse has become a magnet word, from which everyone is drawn to to find out what the latest news is. The 2022 edition should present the technologies that will be the basis for building the so-called “next generation of the Internet”.

The expectation is that exhibitors bring their latest news in gaming technology and highlight the potential of these products when connected with the metaverse, such as the creation of events, meetings and interactions.

Because of the entire ecosystem being developed, Expanded Reality (XR, or Expanded Reality) and augmented reality (AR) solutions allow, for example, users to try on clothes purchased virtually using AR lenses and overlaying them. pieces, are among the highlights.

In addition, there is the financial infrastructure, with NFTs (Non-Fungible-Token), cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies, which are beginning to cement this digital economy.

space technology

Another segment that should gain more visibility in the 2022 edition is the space, for which a specific category was also created – such as food tech.

According to the organizers, as technology is promoting opportunities for space exploration and living conditions in space, there is an opening for the creation of new communication services and new applications in biology and human health.

Sierra Space, which is a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corporation, will unveil its latest innovation in space transport, the Dream Chaser space plane, set to begin missions throughout 2022.