Avaí defines coach for the 2022 season; know who is

Decision was announced at a press conference by the new football executive, William Thomas, this Monday afternoon (3)

Claudinei Oliveira will be the coach of Avaí in 2022. The club confirmed the coach’s stay in a press conference by the club’s new football executive, William Thomas, this Monday afternoon (3).

“Avaí has ​​a coach, yes, and it’s Claudinei Oliveira. Because of everything that Claudinei has of importance and what happened in this last chapter in the club’s history. He showed himself capable of managing a challenging environment, in addition to the work demonstrated in the field”, said the executive.

The coach’s new relationship with Leão da Ilha is valid until the end of 2022. The conquests of the title of Catarinense and the access to the Serie A of the Brazilian were decisive points in the option of the new management of the club.

Towards 200

Claudinei Oliveira completed 170 games ahead of Avaí. Among the coaches who will compete for the elite of Brazilian football in 2022, he is the third with the longest time at the same club.

The coach was hired by Leão da Ilha on December 9, 2020 and is only behind Maurício Barbieri, from RB Bragantino, and Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, in “home time”.

This is Claudinei’s second spell at Avaí, who had already gained access to Serie A for the club in the 2016 season.