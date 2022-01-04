Average price of gasoline at stations rose 46% in 2021, says ANP; ethanol advanced 59% | Economy

The average price of gasoline sold at gas stations in the country increased by 46% in 2021, according to a survey released this Monday (3) by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The agency’s weekly survey indicated that the average price of a liter of fuel increased from R$ 4,517 between 12/27/2020 to 01/02/2021 to R$ 6.618 between 12/26/2021 and 01/01/2022.

In the weekly variation, however, there was a 0.1% drop in the average value of a liter of gasoline: from R$6,776 to R$6,769.

The average value of the liter of ethanol, in turn, registered an increase of 58% last year, according to the ANP. The price of fuel went from R$3.180 to R$5.063 in the same period. In the week, the fall was 0.31%.

Between the beginning and end of 2021, the average value of the liter of diesel went from BRL 3.675 to BRL 5.336, which represents an increase of 45%.

At the same interval, the average price of 13kg cooking gas went from R$ 75.29 to R$ 102.28 — an increase equivalent to 36%.

Both the liter of diesel and the gas cylinder had stability in prices in the weekly comparison.

The main ‘engine’ of the rise in fuel prices in 2021 was the devaluation of the real. Last year, the dollar – the currency to which the value of oil is pegged – registered a 7.47% increase against the real.

The direction of fuel prices — one of the villains of inflation in 2021 — will depend on the behavior of the dollar and the variation in the oil barrel in the international market.

Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted a pricing policy for its refineries that is guided by fluctuations in the price of a barrel of oil in the international market and by the exchange rate. Therefore, if these two variables rise, the state-owned company promotes an increase in the price of fuel at refineries.

The last readjustment in fuel prices carried out by Petrobras was made in December. At the time, the liter of gasoline retreated 3.13%, to R$ 3.09.