Axie Infinity starts 2022 announcing a new metaverse with land sales, new gameplay and new ways to earn SLP in the game

Sky Mavis, responsible for the development of the game Axie Infinity (AXS) started 2022 announcing news for the main play-to-earn game in the universe of cryptoactives.

Sky Mavis’ announcement refers to what has been called Project K, a new metaverse for Axie Infinity that encompasses the sale of land within the game, in the style of The Sandbox (SAND) in which buyers will be able to develop their own projects within the platform.

Axie had already carried out an initial sale of land in 2019, however, so far, buyers have not been able to undertake developments on these lots. Now the most basic batches of Project K are valued at $12,000 and a lot of Genesis recently sold for over $2 million.

Along with the sale of new lots to Sky Marvs plans to release a new gameplay for Axie Infinity as the game’s metaverse will look more and more like Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox, with the construction of its metaverse in 3D.

This construction of this new metaverse was even the reason for the postponement of the alpha version of the terrestrial gameplay that was scheduled for 2021 and which will now be launched in 2022 and planned in 3 phases according to the announcement.

Phase one focuses on building and producing resources, phase two on skill trees, jobs and social activities, and phase three on group games such as conquests and large-scale battles. The team also plans to include major events that affect all of Lunacia, and plenty of Axie stories to discover and enjoy.

The announcement also highlights that there will be new ways to earn the SLP token with seasonal missions and events, social interactions, battles between armies of Axies, and new forms of remuneration that can be built by lot holders of both Genesis and Project K.

Along with the Sky Marvs ads too announced a teaser of this new metaverse to come for Axie Infinity.

Also new is the game Chainmonsters, which announced the release of its Beta version, but in a closed environment. Players with beta access can enter the world and start capturing, training and leveling up their Chainmons, and avatar progress made in the version will be permanent.

Chainmonsters is an online multiplayer RPG inspired by classic games like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. It uses the Flow blockchain and currently runs on Windows and MacOS.

In it, players compete with each other and each player is an agent who works for a corporation. In the game’s history there is a mysterious disease that makes all creatures more aggressive and there is a strange crystal in the world and players struggle to discover all these mysteries.

The beta is somewhat limited and only 10 Chainmons are available. The avatars’ minting process as well as their trading platform is also not yet present in the closed beta version and should only be available in the open Beta version, which is scheduled for the first or second quarter of 2022.

Also, as the Beta version is closed and made available by the team as a way to gather feedback from the community, several bugs are being reported the main one being a problem that ‘locks’ avatars in a terrain. a moderator on the project’s Discord channel for help.

Although the game is free to play, meaning it is not necessary to buy avatars like in Axie Infinity, the game has a Season Pass, which must be purchased, and allows players to earn special rewards that are not available to those who do not have them. .

In Beta players complete daily in-game missions. Each completed mission provides experience to level up the Season Pass and receive more rewards. The Beta also features PvP and 2v2 battles.

