Back on loan, Grêmio’s transition team starts preparing for Gauchão | Guild

With the return of loaned players last year, Grêmio’s transition team started the pre-season with an eye on the first rounds of the Gaúcho Championship. The squad performed medical and physiological exams in the morning at CT Luiz Carvalho and has already trained with ball in the afternoon.

The club’s plan calls for the Under-21 team to compete in the first three rounds of the State. The debut will be on January 22 against Caxias, at Arena.

Next, there are clashes against Brazil, in Pelotas, and São José, in Porto Alegre. The main group will perform on the 10th and will play Gauchão from the fourth round, scheduled for February 2nd, against Guarany, at the Arena.

Team from the transition of Grêmio presents itself for the start of the 2022 season

More than half of the players listed in this group participated in the 2021 Brasileirão de Aspirantes title campaign. Guilherme Guedes, Pedro Lucas and Elias, little used by Vagner Mancini.

Another five return from loan – all disputed the Series B of the Brazilian. the right back Philip was in Ponte Preta, the steering wheel Matheus Frizzo in Botafogo and the attacker Guilherme Azevedo in Coritiba. Patrick and Rildo played in Brasil de Pelotas, which dropped to Serie C.

Defender Ericson renewed his contract for three months just to play Gauchão and will have a new conversation with the direction in the coming weeks. In the case of goalkeeper Felipe, Grêmio exercised the purchase option together with Três Passos and extended the link until 2024, as stated by ge.

The first job of the season began with a meeting in the dressing room, started by coach Cesar Lopes. The transition directors Romildo Bolzan Neto and Kevin Krieger and the director of football for the main team, Sergio Vazques, also spoke.

The 27 players present underwent physiology and physiotherapy exams in the morning. In the afternoon, more tests are planned, in addition to the first exercises with the ball on the field of CT Luiz Carvalho.

