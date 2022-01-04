Back to Hogwarts: Special uses photo of Emma Roberts in place of Emma Watson, and producers speak up

Last Saturday (1st), HBO Max released the special “Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts“, which thrilled thousands of fans around the globe by promoting the reunion of our favorite little wizards. Despite being taken by a lot of emotion, the Potterheads did not fail to notice a faux pa committed by the production…

The failure happens right at the start of the special — at 5 minutes and 50 seconds specifically. In this excerpt, Emma Watson comments that she was 8 years old when the book “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” was released. To illustrate the speech, a photo of a child wearing Minnie Mouse ears is displayed. Turns out the little girl in the click isn’t our eternal Hermione Granger, but Emma Roberts.

The image in question was even shared by Julia Roberts’ niece on Instagram in 2012. Check it out:

The subject, of course, was talked about on social media. In a statement sent this Sunday (2) to Entertainment Weekly, “reunion” producers acknowledged the error and warned that it would be corrected soon. “Well noticed, Potterheads! You have brought our attention to an editing error involving the use of the wrong photograph. A new version (of the special) will be available soon”, assured the professionals. We’re watching, huh!

“Back to Hogwarts”

The special celebrates 20 years since the release of the wizard’s first film. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join other co-stars such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart, to remember the years they worked on the franchise that raised them to fame around the world.

During the reunion, several subjects are discussed and several revelations are made. Daniel, for example, talks about his first kiss, given on set, and even reads a passionate message sent to an older co-star. Watson also opened his heart, who not only remembered the crush he had for Tom Felton, but also the moment he came to consider abandoning the saga.