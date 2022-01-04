Banks initiate coverage for Nubank stock seeing upside potential of up to 70%; shares on B3 and NYSE advance 6%

Less than a month after going public in New York and listing their BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) on December 9, 2021, major banks began hedging Nubank shares (NYSE:NU;B3:NUBR33) , with emphasis on securities negotiated in the United States.

Since going public (or IPO, for its acronym in English), listed assets in the US have risen about 4% until the close of 2021, going through ups and downs – the shares were priced at $9 in the IPO.

Only this Monday (3), Morgan Stanley, Citi, HSBC, Goldman Sachs and UBS BB initiated the recommendation for the assets, most with a positive view – or recommendation equivalent to purchase. Morgan is the most optimistic, with a target price for the share of US$16, a potential increase of up to 70% compared to the close of 2021, while Citi, Goldman and UBS BB also have a purchase recommendation for the assets.

HSBC, on the other hand, has a more conservative view, with a neutral recommendation for assets, seeing an upside potential of 6.61% for assets.

At 5 pm (GMT) this Monday, Nubank assets traded in the US rose 5.76%, to US$ 9.92, while NUBR33 assets advanced 6.16%, to R$ 9.30. Check out the analysts’ recommendations for the digital bank:

Morgan Stanley – overweight (above market average exposure) with target price of $16

Morgan Stanley bank initiated coverage for Nubank shares traded in New York with overweight recommendation (above market average exposure), equivalent to buy and target price of $16, a potential upside of 70.6% over at the close of Friday (31), US$ 9.38.

The bank highlights that, based on the use of technology, obsessive customer focus, low costs and a valuable brand, Nubank has the opportunity to build the largest and most profitable banking franchise in Latin America.

Morgan Stanley forecasts revenue growth of 97% in 2022, 54% in 2023 and 58% in 2024, for a solid 3-year compound average annual growth (CAGR) of 68%, above all Large-cap financial companies that the bank covers in Latin America and attractive relative to leading global technology companies.

It also expects Nubank to balance based on adjusted net income this year, reaching $56 million and rising to $4.076 billion by 2026.

In addition, Morgan Stanley sees four sources of positive potential for our forecasts: geographic expansion, scope to add more banking products, space to distribute non-financial products and services, and growth through mergers and acquisitions.

Goldman Sachs – buy recommendation with a target price of US$ 15

Goldman Sachs began hedging Nubank stocks with a buy recommendation and target price at $15, or about 60% upside from last year’s close.

According to the report, the digital bank is “well positioned to penetrate the Latin American banking sector” with its 48 million customers, already having good levels of monetization. Starting in 2023, profitability should grow even more, with the institution moving to increase its loan portfolio.

Even with the macroeconomic risks, GS sees a chance for Nubank to grow in an “anti-cyclical” way, as it has been showing, for some time, solid trends.

UBS BB – purchase recommendation with a target price of US$ 12.50

UBS BB began coverage of Nubank shares with a buy recommendation and a target price of US$ 12.50, or a potential appreciation of 33.26% compared to the close of Friday (31) on the American Stock Exchange.

According to the report, despite regulatory and enforcement risks, the large customer base (48 million) and the total focus on the user provide “competitive advantages” to the digital bank. The continuous expansion and acceleration of monetization also draw the attention of analysts at the American bank.

“We believe Nu can become a significant player in both Mexico and Colombia, but Brazil should continue to be a much more important market,” they said.

Citi – purchase recommendation with a target price of US$12

Citi began hedging Nubank shares with a buy recommendation and a target price of $12, or upside potential of 27.93%. The bank’s analysts see the company as having two major differences compared to newcomers and incumbents.

Among them, analysts point out that: (i) the level of service/customer experience is superior and this reflects in a higher activation rate (about 73% on a monthly basis) and reduces the cost of customer acquisition by generating referrals ” mouth to mouth”; (ii) credit origination quality has been consistently better than the system (albeit on a small scale, true).

As bigger risks, they point out that product development seems to be a little behind other platforms and there is a risk of regulatory noise, even though they believe that this last point should not materially affect their ability to create value versus what they have in the estimates.

HSBC – neutral recommendation with a target price of $10

HSBC began hedging Nubank shares traded on the NYSE with a neutral recommendation and a target price of $10, or 6.6% up potential.

Analysts at the bank point out that, with its unrivaled scale and powerful brand, Nubank has quickly become Latin America’s largest financial company by market value.

The bank points out that the drivers for success were: 1) no annual fee for their credit cards; 2) a good user experience, leading to an NPS (indicator that reflects the quality of service perceived by the customer) of 90; 3) strong brand recognition, enabling growth; and 4) an approach that aids in risk control.

“Its rapid growth in net customer additions and limited product offerings so far have been the main obstacles to monetization, but we see significant potential for cross-selling as it expands its ecosystem. Its Brazilian operations are already profitable and we expect the ‘Nu’ to reach equilibrium in 2024 with its ROE (return on equity) above 30% in the longer term. Finally, its management team is experienced, with a diversified background”, assess the analysts.

Analysts point out that among the main headwinds are macroeconomic and regulatory events. The slowdown in GDP growth, high inflation, rising interest rates and the upcoming presidential elections in Brazil set a difficult macro scenario.

“We expect the higher financing costs to be passed on to end consumers, but we are concerned about the deterioration in asset quality and the slowdown in loan demand expected in 2022. We see regulatory changes as one of the main threats, but more in terms of noise and stock volatility than any real impact,” they assess.

BTG Pactual also with a more conservative view for NUBR33 shares

It should be noted that, on December 17, BTG had started to cover NUBR33 shares traded on B3. The recommendation is neutral, with a target price of R$ 9.30.

“Overall, we have no doubt that the story is very convincing. We fear, however, that the combination of its extremely high valuation and bad timing will make the stock a too risky choice. Nubank still looks much more like a bank than a software company. And banks have capital needs and default costs as they grow. Given the deterioration of the macro in Brazil, being prudent in 2022 may be the right strategy”, assess the bank’s analysts.

