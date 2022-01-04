Barcelona’s new signing reveals how Guardiola, even at City, will help him a lot as he passes through the Camp Nou

Presented as a Barcelona reinforcement, Ferran Torres said that having worked with Pep Guardiola helped him understand the Catalan club’s DNA

Xavi has his long-awaited new striker at Barcelona. Reinforcement of 55 million euros (about R$ 350 million), Ferran Torres was officially unveiled this Monday (3rd) and has already worn the shirt of the Catalan club. The signing of the Spaniard was an old desire of the coach since he returned to Camp Nou.

Even though he is new to the Catalonia team, the player revealed that he has knowledge of ‘being Barça’.

Like? According to Torres, having worked with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and with Luis Enrique in the selection of Spain is an asset to adapt quickly to the club.

“Having worked with two coaches like Guardiola and Luis Enrique helps to understand Barcelona’s DNA. I’m looking forward to putting myself under Xavi’s orders,” said the forward.

Even with the signing of Ferran Torres, Barcelona is still moving to seek a new name for the offensive sector. According to ESPN, the ball is Álvaro Morata, who lost ground on his second loan to Juventus and became plan A for Xavi.

The Catalan club opened negotiations with everyone involved regarding a loan with a definitive purchase option at the end of the season. The obstacle, however, remains the financial situation of Barcelona.

Barça has a spending limit of 97 million euros (BRL 623.5 million) under the rules of Laliga to suit financial fair play. Until they are within that limit, something that won’t happen this season, the club can only spend 25% of what it accumulates on player sales or save on lower wages.

After completing the signing of Ferran Torres, Barcelona still need to lighten the weight of their payroll before being able to register the striker. And that will apply to any other new reinforcements.

Yusuf Demir and Luuk de Jong’s loans are expected to be discontinued, but the board is still open to offers by Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti. sources told the ESPN that Barcelona will also hear interested in the American Sergiño Dest.

Sources added that the club also continues to explore ways to increase the spending limit for Torres’ application.