BBB 22 participants will need to follow rules; see what they are – Zoeira

THE Big Brother Brazil (BBB) ​​2022 starts on January 17th, on TV Globo. The selected participants will have to share the reality house for long weeks. Initially, those selected were chosen to compose the “carote” and “popcorn” teams.

For one of them to win it will be necessary to comply with a series of rules during the confinement.

Watched by 24-hour cameras, brothers and sisters are confined and prohibited in:

Make phone calls;

Send and receive messages by letter, email or apps;

Watch television;

Listening to the radio;

Read books, newspapers and magazines;

Having contact with the world outside the home;

Assault any of the editing participants;

Talking about brands that are not program partners;

Talking about the realities of other broadcasters;

Chat with other participants without using the microphone;

Stop recording the daily x-ray;

Use utensils from areas other than where you are (xepa or vip).

Penalties

The offenses committed for each prohibited act performed are different, from loss of stakes or even elimination in case of aggression against a participant.

Penalties are reported via the house’s sound system or via screens.

During the confinement, the brothers and sisters themselves are responsible for preparing meals, washing dishes and clothes throughout the period within the reality show.

Weekly, participants participate in the angel and leader competitions, in addition to disputes created by the partitioning brands.

Expulsions for assaults

Subtitle: Daniel Echaniz was heard by the Police Photograph: TV Globo / Frederico Rozário

Cases of expulsion for physical contact are the most emblematic of the reality. At BBB 12, Daniel Echaniz left the program in the first week of confinement. He was expelled after going to bed with his sister Monique, who was drunk and ended the night unconscious.

At the time, Globo justified the participant’s expulsion for “inadequate behavior”. Daniel’s case was marked as the first expulsion in the history of the BBB.

In the 2012 edition, Daniel and Monique went to a room after a party and exchanged kisses and caresses under the duvet. The pay-per-view cameras, however, revealed Daniel making moves that suggested a sexual act between the two, while his sister appeared unconscious.

The brother was even investigated by the Civil Police of Rio, which opened an investigation to find out whether or not a rape had occurred at the BBB. Daniel was eventually acquitted after more than three hours’ testimony from Monique. Years later, however, the sister came to declare discomfort and uncertainty about what happened.

Subtitle: Marcos Hartes had a relationship with ex-sister Emily within the reality show Photograph: TV Globo/Paulo Belote

Physician Marcos Harter, from BBB 17, was expelled after accusations of physical and psychological aggression against the champion of the edition, Emily Araújo. In a scuffle, he backed her against the wall as he screamed and pointed his finger. In other situations, he pinched and squeezed her wrists.

While still in the house, the doctor and the student were interrogated by the police.

Subtitle: Ana Paula claimed she wanted to provoke ex-borther Ronan Photograph: ~TV Globo/Paulo Belote

Another case of elimination by aggression happened in 2016. After returning from a false wall, participant Ana Paula Renault was expelled from the program for hitting her brother Renan with two slaps during a party.

He reported the occurrence in the confessional and, the next morning, the sister was told he was out. Ana Paula claimed that she just wanted to provoke him. She was one of the favorites to win the R$1.5 million prize, which went to Munik.