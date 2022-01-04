BBB22: Boninho divulges riddle about participants and the web places your bets! See the main famous cited

January arrives and with it, the buzz about “BBB 22“. This Sunday afternoon (02), Boninho piqued the curiosity of followers by publishing a video that was beyond enigmatic on the networks, containing riddles that would indicate the names of some of the participants who were part of the “Camarote”. “Attention, pay attention! Everything is there, as promised. It has a number, it has a letter, it has a spoiler”, warned the director, in the caption of the publication.

It didn’t take long for reality fans to place their bets soon! starting with the numbers “2022-22”, seen in the image above. Some say that this represents a mathematical account, the result of which would indicate the number of participants in the house: 20. Others speculate that the 2022 edition has 22 confined. As if that wasn’t enough, internet users even raised hypotheses about the presence of a 22-year-old brother or sister — and Virgínia Fonseca’s name was mentioned.

Moving on, we have the tip “a country has”. Part of the public believes that famous people who have the names of countries in their surnames — such as Inês Brasil, David Brazil or even Rafael Portugal — are on the list of confirmed. Some people, on the other hand, assume that the riddle indicates the presence of a Miss, such as Julia Gama.

already the “repeated names” they could refer to participants who share the same surname, such as actor Jonathan Azevedo and singer Naiara Azevedo. And who would be behind the track “has two letters in the name”? MC Loma, Di Ferrero and Negra Li were selected artists on the web who fulfill this requirement.

The most “certain” of the riddles, in the opinion of the guessers, is about the person who “comes and goes”, supposedly referring to Aline Campos. The model was well known for her catchphrase related to an advertising campaign for a beer brand: “go summer, come summer”. Speculation also points to Arthur Aguiar, due to his many comings and goings with ex-BBB Mayra Cardi. Finally, there are bets that the “mom” of the issue would be Sammy Lee.

Check out more web bets:

22 participants, will it be? — Central BBB (@CentralReaIity) January 3, 2022

The only one I’m almost sure of is Aline Riscado, in the “come and go”, she already associates with the “go summer, come summer” in the beer commercial. — Leandro Conceição (@leandroconsi) January 3, 2022

Two letters: MC Loma https://t.co/htyudBLPwX — Real Hot Gay Shit (@sunshine) January 3, 2022

“It has a repeated name” #BBB22 Jonathan Azevedo

Naiara Azevedo pic.twitter.com/xqgVprZN85 — Central BBB (@CentralReaIity) January 2, 2022

I’ll tell you what I already know: 2022-22

Virginia (22 years old) what have

chefera There is also Ba

Barbara Labres a country has

Rafael Portugal has repeated name

Luciano Amaral (Lucas Silva e Silva) How about RO

Raisa de Oliveira (continued) https://t.co/4hYiYNM4Y7 — Chico Barney (@chicobarney) January 3, 2022

This repeated name is Lucas Lucco then? — guedes  (@gbrlgds) January 2, 2022

have mother – sammy lee

two letters in the name – Di ferrero — 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚 (@wtfscxp) January 2, 2022

“A country has” #BBB22 INÊS BRAZIL, WOULD BE MY DREAM pic.twitter.com/BKJU4Wtnts — Central BBB (@CentralReaIity) January 2, 2022

Surrounded by riddles and schemes to keep the cabins secret, the show is close to revealing all the secrets to the public. Starting this Wednesday (5), participants will be confined to a hotel in Rio de Janeiro. Under the command of Tadeu Schmidt, the “BBB 22” debuts on the 17th. Excited?!