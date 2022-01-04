BBB22: Boninho’s strategy to dribble the press and celebrities of the group “Camarote” is revealed by a journalist; understand

The “Big Brother Brazil” is getting closer and speculation about the famous who will be confined is in full swing. Over the last month, several names have appeared on the lists and some of them even demonstrated, denying that they would be on “BBB“. It turns out that, according to Paulo Pacheco, journalist for the Observatório da TV portal, this was a strategy by the boss of the reality show, Boninho, to throw off the press and even those invited to the house.

Big Boss started sharing attraction spoilers only in the last few days. Over the weekend, he even left a big enigma for the public to try to discover some of the names of the group “Camarote”: “2022-22/that has/has also a ba/a country has/has a repeated name/how about it/has that there are two letters in the name/has that it comes and goes/has a mother/has mixed people”. After that, of course the web already has its main bets.

The publication revealed that only now the director has defined who, in fact, will be confined to join “Big Brother”, and that some names that were cited by journalists were never even considered for the program. Jeez! In addition, the confirmed celebrities would only be notified 72 hours before the official announcement of the participants, which should take place as early as next week. Anxiety hitting right away!

That’s because Boninho supposedly wants to prevent the cast of the group “Camarote” from preparing in advance for the program. He prefers that everyone enter the game “raw”, to compete directly with the non-famous participants. In this way, the director also intends to prevent celebrities from leaving pre-produced videos for the networks and even closing advertising contracts because of the exposure they will have in the global reality show.

Manu Gavassi pioneered the videos — in a tactic that worked very well — and left 130 publications recorded for his team to have material over the three months. This, of course, moved the millions of followers. Still in “BBB 20“, Bianca Andrade also left everything ready, but left in the first month of confinement. Even so, she publicized her makeup line a lot and built a real empire out here.

Last year, more famous people adopted Manu’s tactics and programmed content for their respective profiles. Among them were Carla Diaz, Karol Conká, Pocah and Fiuk, but only the singer reached the final of the program and ended up winning third place.

While January 17th doesn’t arrive, some celebrities are demonstrating about their possible participation. MC Loma and Douglas Souza even denied that they will be in the most guarded house in Brazil. The list of listed names also includes: Lexa, Di Ferrero, MC Carol, Ellen Roche, Rodrigo Simas, Aline Riscado, Negra Li, Jonathan Azevedo, Arthur Aguiar, Thiago Abravanel, Duda Reis, Brunna Gonçalves, João Guilherme and Gustavo Tubarão. And now? Who enters?