BBB22: Douglas Souza opens the game after rumors about “Camarote”; Boninho talks about supposed dropouts — watch

After seeing his name among the main speculations about “BBB22”, Douglas Souza went public to speak about the case. This afternoon (3), the volleyball star commented that he will not enter the most guarded house in the country and explained his sudden departure from Italy’s Vibo Valentia team. Boninho, the boss of the reality show, also commented on the fuss about the cast of “Camarote”.

On Twitter, Douglas claimed that it was all a lie, and that he would have returned to Brazil just to focus on his well-being. “Love ones, come on, I saw yesterday that my name is confirmed in several lists for the BBB, it’s a lie. As I told you about a month ago, when I was on my way back from Italy, I came back to take care of my mental health and not go to the BBB. From this month onwards I will focus a lot on my physical preparation for the coming season, I will fly back! (playing in Brazil)”, he clarified.

Loves come on, I saw yesterday that my name is confirmed in boo lists for the BBB, it’s a lie. As I told you guys about a month ago when I was coming back from Italy I came back to take care of my mental health and not go to the BBB. — Douglas Souza (@DouglasCorreiaS) January 3, 2022

From this month onwards I will focus a lot on my physical preparation for the coming season, I will fly back! (Playing in Brazil) — Douglas Souza (@DouglasCorreiaS) January 3, 2022

The athlete also opened the game in his Stories on Instagram. “Guys, it was all a lie. When I told you about a month ago that I was coming back from Italy to take care of my mental health – because being there wasn’t doing me any good, I was very bad, I wasn’t happy – it was really the truth. It is the truth. I didn’t come back to go to Big Brother, nothing like that, that’s all fanfic”, he stated. “That’s the truth, I came back to take care of myself, not to join the BBB. Not this time”, completed Souza.

Continues after Advertising

Douglas ended by saying that he hopes to return to the courts here in Brazil and that he will accompany “BBB” as he always did. “That’s it, guys. The BBB frill, I’ll be watching as always, big fan of the show that I am. I’ll be rooting for someone, I’m going to be there doing a joint effort, I don’t know. It’s going to be such a vibe. But I’ll just be watching, just like you, got it? This month I’m going to focus a lot on physical fitness, on livelittles, so when I go back to playing – in Brazil – I’ll come back flying, savage, and happy where I belong”, finished. Watch:

Douglas Souza denies he will go to BBB22 and explains the team’s departure in Italy pic.twitter.com/JwIxovHUnI — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) January 3, 2022

Boninho denies dropouts

Boninho, in turn, used Instagram to deny that participants had been replaced. “Nobody gave up on ‘BBB22’ no… fake news. By the way, closed team”, he wrote in Stories. The big boss also shared a video making fun of this whole story. “It’s no longer enough to have a list of who’s going to join, now there’s a list of who’s joined and dropped out? Guys, cool! Who entered, entered, and entered a long time ago”, said the director.

Continues after Advertising

The boss of the reality show made the point that the cast of the season would be complete for some time. “Everything is closed. So, there is no one who gave up, who took the place, who replaced. It’s all right! The rest is fake news”, he added. “I mean it came in, okay, right?”, complemented Ana Furtado. Look that:

Uncle Bones has already sent word that he has not given up on the #BBB22. All fake news. pic.twitter.com/QHGYSwBZaY — Will Fain (@vaidesmaar) January 3, 2022

Alleged resignation and replacement

This Monday (3), journalist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, stated that Douglas Souza would have given up on joining “BBB22”. After spending the last three months representing Italy’s Tonno Callipo Calabria Vibo Valentia club, he would be in advanced negotiations to participate in the show’s next season. However, according to the columnist, the player would have rethought the decision, fearing the consequences for his sports career – especially after the sudden resignation of the Italian team.

In place of Douglas, the two-time Olympic champion and volleyball icon, Jaqueline Carvalho, would have been cast. Without a contract with any team since June of last year, the Pernambuco native even refused invitations to return to training, with the justification that she would be “focused on the family and on new projects” next year.

Jaqueline’s social networks raised suspicions after she included a giraffe emoji in her official profiles – something that participants usually do to identify the fans during the program. Another detail that “delivered” her supposed participation in the reality show was a recent comment by the athlete, who stated that she will only be able to return to the courts in May, a date that falls a few weeks after the end of “BBB22”. Fans were even more intrigued after the player signed a contract with Mynd8, an agency that handles the careers of some ex-BBBs and Douglas himself.

Continues after Advertising

Scheduled for its debut on January 17, “Big Brother Brasil 22” will be led by Tadeu Schmidt, after Tiago Leifert’s departure from TV Globo. In addition to the new presenter, the program will bring another novelty: Dani Calabresa on the CAT BBB board, previously starred by Rafael Portugal. It’s coming!