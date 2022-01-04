BBB22: Volleyball star Douglas Souza gives up the attraction and is replaced by an Olympic medalist; know who

One less icon on BBB22! After rumors that volleyball star Douglas Souza would join the Camarote group of the 22nd edition of TV Globo’s reality show, it seems that history has changed – according to information from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, the athlete withdrew from the attraction and had his spot filled in by another name of the sport.

Souza, who spent the last three months representing Italy’s Tonno Callipo Calabria Vibo Valentia club, was already well advanced with negotiations for his participation in the program’s next season. However, according to the journalist, the player rethought his decision, fearing the consequences that the passage through confinement would have on his sporting career, especially after the sudden resignation of the Italian team.

Director José Bonifácio Brasil de Oliveira, better known as Boninho, soon tried to fill the vacancy that belonged to the boy. In place of Douglas, the Big Boss supposedly included two-time Olympic champion and volleyball icon Jaqueline Carvalho. Without a contract with any team since June of last year, the Pernambuco native even refused invitations to return to training, with the justification that she would be “focused on the family and on new projects” next year. Jeez, is it?!

Jaqueline’s social networks raised suspicions after she included a giraffe emoji in her official profiles – something that participants usually do to identify the fans during the program. Another detail that “delivered” her supposed participation in the reality show was a recent comment by the athlete, who stated that she will only be able to return to the courts in May, a date that falls a few weeks after the end of “BBB22”. Fans were even more intrigued after the player signed a contract with Mynd8, an agency that handles the careers of some ex-BBBs and Douglas himself.

Scheduled for its debut on January 17, “Big Brother Brasil 22” will be led by Tadeu Schmidt, after Tiago Leifert’s departure from TV Globo. In addition to the new presenter, the program will bring another novelty: Dani Calabresa on the CAT BBB board, previously starred by Rafael Portugal. It’s coming!