BC commissioners begin handing over of positions in protest for salary readjustment | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Union expects the delivery of 1000 positions of Central Bank employees

Central Bank employees and the National Union of BC Employees (Signal) are coordinating the delivery of a thousand commissioned positions in the next few days, in protest against the government’s refusal to readjust the salaries of public servants. In all, 500 management positions and 500 replacements are expected to remain vacant.

The movement takes place in the midst of the federal government’s decision to increase the salaries of the police class and leave other servants out. The BC follows the manifestation of the Federal Revenue, which organizes a strike, in addition to employees having handed over more than 600 positions in December.

The Ministry of Economy asked the National Congress to set aside R$ 2.8 billion to readjust the salaries of feral, highway and prison officers. Days later, Minister Paulo Guedes compared the increase for civil servants to the tragedy in Brumadinho.

According to the union, Central Bank employees have not been readjusted for three years and highlighted the impact on wages with the strong increase in inflation in 2021. The Sinal recalled the work carried out by Bacen in recent months, such as the implementation of Pix.

“The federal government decided to give the readjustment only to federal police and not to BC employees, we don’t think that’s correct. BC employees have also been without adjustment for three years and are suffering the impact of inflation. They do a great job for society, have seen Pix and other projects. There was no monetary recognition”, says Fábio Faiad, president of Sinal.

Initially, the biggest impact should be the delay in the information provided to the financial market. IT services and customer service are also likely to suffer.

Sinal believes that, at this time, there will be no monetary impact. However, it is not ruled out that actions can be taken.

Faiad claimed to have tried to talk to BC president Roberto Campos Neto to resolve the impasse. Attempts were made in November, but were not answered.

“We’ve been trying to talk to President Roberto Campos Neto since the end of November and nothing. He didn’t want to meet us. This is one of the reasons why the category is so indignant. concrete in conversation with [o presidente Jair] Bolsonaro, which he is close to,” he added.

iG contacted the Central Bank, but the institution said it will not comment for the time being.