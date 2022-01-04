BC employees begin handing over leadership positions and promise strike on the 18th

posted on 01/04/2022 06:00



Central Bank employees want the restructuring, with salary adjustment, as planned for the security forces

In another chapter of the crisis in the civil service, holders of management committees of the Central Bank (BC) began handing over their positions on Monday (3/01). In the coming days, a series of virtual meetings will be held with managers responsible for various sectors of the institution to convince as many servers as possible to join the act. For the 18th, a protest is scheduled, in Brasília, for the restructuring of his career.

The mobilization of civil servants is a counterpart to the government’s decision to set aside R$1.7 billion from the 2022 Budget for salary increases only for employees of the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the National Penitentiary Department.

According to the Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal), the institution has around 500 commissioned positions. The intention is, also, to convince the substitutes not to assume the posts that will remain vacant. “Every department at the Central Bank has a managerial function, made up of people who have a pen to manage the work flow. The idea is that, with this delivery of positions, some bank services will be paralyzed,” said Fábio Faiad, president of Sinal. The organization demands that BC president Roberto Campos Neto enter the field to defend the interests of the category.

Faiad is also vice-president of the National Forum of State Careers (Fonacate), which brings together several civil servants unions (200,000 in total between federal and state members), among them, the BC itself.

Fonacate, representative of the civil servants’ elite, organizes a national strike of all federal categories also on the 18th. election year.

“We are seeing several categories of civil servants mobilizing and articulating to increase pressure in favor of the 2022 wage campaign. We will have a short window, of three months, and the next few weeks will be decisive”, emphasized Marques. “On January 18, we will hold a first national protest, seeking to replace inflationary losses over the past five years. If this first demonstration is not enough to open a channel of dialogue with the government, we already have a schedule of mobilizations for subsequent weeks .”

Blackout

Another group that is part of the civil servants’ elite, the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Sindifisco), one of the first to manifest itself against the readjustment only to the security forces, also registered an increase in strikes. The latest update in job delivery jumped from 951 last week to 1,237 earlier this week.

With enough contingent to cause a blackout in the public machine, leaders of the so-called carreirão — composed of 80% of federal civil servants — are also advancing in negotiations for a major strike. According to the president of the Confederation of Workers in the Federal Public Service (Condsef), Sérgio Ronaldo, there will be a meeting on the 14th to define dates and stoppages. There is a possibility that careers linked to Condsef join the national protest on the 18th.