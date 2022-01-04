Betty White: Cause of death of actress is released after speculation and rumors

Betty White, one of the greatest Hollywood legends, passed away on December 31st, at 99 years of age. In addition to the loss, the actress’ death was the target of a series of speculations and false information. This Monday (3), Jeff Witjas, agent and close friend of the stela, denied the rumors and revealed the cause of the artist’s death.

On social networks, speculations emerged that the death was related to the Covid-19 vaccine. Netizens claimed that Betty had taken her booster dose on December 28th, and that she would have said: “Eat well and get all your vaccines. I just got the backup today”. But, according to the agent, the assumption is just a lie.

Continues after Advertising

In a statement to People magazine, Witjas explained that White died of natural causes – with three weeks to go before his 100th birthday. “Betty died peacefully while sleeping at her house. People are saying her death is related to a booster shot three days earlier, but that’s not true. She died of natural causes. Her death shouldn’t be politicized – that’s not the life she lived”, wrote the agent.

The information had already been confirmed on Friday (31), with the news of the loss. “Even though Betty was close to 100, I thought she should live forever”, stated Witjas at the time. “I will miss her terribly and so will this animal world that she loved so much. I think Betty was never afraid of passing away because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again”, pointed out the agent.

Continues after Advertising

Shortly before her death, Betty White opened up to People magazine precisely about the feeling of being close to her centenary. “I am very lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age”, she said. “It’s amazing”, he added. Always good-natured, she even joked: “I try to avoid everything that’s green. I think it has worked”. The magazine’s special edition landed on newsstands shortly after his death.

It’s comforting to think that Betty White still had time to see People magazine celebrating its centenary. Thank You for Being a Friend: https://t.co/XnCZWiLLyH pic.twitter.com/C8dyXMNoXt — Tony Goes (@TonyGoes) January 1, 2022

With a relentless legacy, Betty White held the record for “Best Career on TV for a Female Entertainer” with more than 82 years since her debut on the small screen. One of the most memorable works of the actress was in the series “The Golden Girls” – or “Supergatas” in Brazil. In addition, she starred in productions such as “Mary Tyler Moore”, “Justice Without Limits”, “Community”, “That ’70s Show”, “Everwood”, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, among many others. Throughout her life, she was awarded six “Emmy” statuettes, and marked projects that will never be forgotten.