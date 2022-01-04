Biden Government Announces $1 Billion to Increase Competition in Meat Industry; decision affects JBS and Marfrig

(Shutterstock)

The government of US President Joe Biden announced on Monday that it will direct $1 billion to expand the capacity of small meat processors in the country.

The investment is part of a broader initiative to reduce what the government sees as a heavy concentration in the meat processing sector.

According to a statement from the White House, the plan aims to create “a more competitive, fair and resilient meat and poultry sector, with better earnings for producers and more options and affordable prices for consumers.”

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Among other measures, the government intends to strengthen the rules that protect farmers, ranchers and consumers, increase competition and create more options for ranchers and consumers in the short term – starting independent processing projects -, facilitate access to credit for independent processors, and improve transparency in livestock markets.

The Biden administration has been sharply critical of the US meat industry, claiming that the sector is controlled by a small number of companies and that the lack of competition is hurting consumers, producers and the economy. Last month, the White House said meatpackers were raising prices in addition to inflation.

It should be noted that, the day before, JBS shares (JBSS3) ended the day trading at BRL 36.35, down 4.22%, while Marfrig shares (MRFG3) dropped 3.62%, to BRL 21.27, amid anticipation for Biden’s announcement. Meat sales in the US account for about 75% of total revenue for both.

JBS’s beef operations in the United States are its biggest business worldwide. Already Marfrig, after the purchase of National Beef, saw the weight of American operations grow significantly in the overall result of the company. Both companies had strong results for the third quarter of 2021 in large part due to their US operations. The shares of both companies rose sharply at B3 last year, with gains of more than 70%.

(with Bloomberg and Estadão Content)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch it here!