Biden threatens meatpackers and overturns JBS and Marfrig shares in Brazil By Bloomberg Línea Brasil

The shares of JBS (SA:) and Marfrig (SA:) started the first trading session of the year with a sharp drop on B3 (SA:), pressured by news from the United States. JBS shares were traded at R$36.40, down 4.08% (12:10), while Marfrig shares retreated 2.63%, to R$21.49, at 12:10 pm.

The reason for the turbulent beginning of the year for Brazilian companies are the movements that the White House should communicate this Monday. US President Joe Biden will announce the government’s plans to combat the market power of conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing, stepping up a campaign that has gone on for months and highlights anti-competitive practices in the industry as partly to blame for inflation of food, according to Bloomberg News.

As a result, the effect on companies’ shares was practically immediate. JBS has its largest business worldwide in the US operations. Some say that today the company is much more American than Brazilian. In the third quarter of last year, for example, JBS saw its net profit double exactly because of its results in the United States.

At Marfrig, the situation is no different. After the purchase of National Beef, the company saw the weight of the American operations grow significantly in the company’s overall result. Like the competitor, it was the US operation that guaranteed a positive result for the third quarter of last year to Marfrig, with its net profit growing two and a half times.

As the White House moves to try to contain the industry’s power, many investors are adjusting their positions. Biden will join Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Attorney General Merrick Garland to hear complaints from ranchers and ranchers about consolidation in the sector, which still includes companies like Cargill and Tyson Foods (NYSE:). Together, the four companies concentrate 80% of the beef processing capacity in the United States.

Money for Competitors Among the measures to be announced, according to Bloomberg News, is the release of $1 billion in federal assistance to help the expansion of independent businesses. In addition, new competition regulations are under review. Biden’s fight with meatpackers already places him as a president willing to face powerful commercial interests when it comes to the prices charged to the consumer.

This is another reason for the American president to take action against the sector. The idea is to try to contain inflation in meat prices, which guaranteed company profits in the third quarter of last year. Meats, which had accumulated a 16% increase in the 12 months up to November, made the biggest contribution to inflation in supermarkets. Industry officials attribute rising prices to labor shortages, rising fuel prices and restrictions on supply chains, according to Bloomberg News.

