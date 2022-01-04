BioShock creator’s new studio suffers from management issues

Founded in 2014, Ghost Story Games is struggling thanks to Ken Levine’s creative style

Founded in 2014 after Irrational Games closed, Ghost Story Games was created by Ken Levine as a way to work on more contained projects and with easier-to-manage teams. Eight years later, the company of the creator of BioShock is even close to releasing its debut project and suffers from the loss of talent, including several of its founding members.

A report published by Bloomberg shows that much of the problem can be found in Levine and his management style.. According to Jason Schreier, former employees of the company describe Levine as a difficult person to work with and whose lofty ambitions do not fit in well with the characteristics of the studio.

Funded by publisher Take-Two, Ghost Story Games started with approximately 12 employees, more than half of whom have left the company. One of the company’s co-founders, Mike Snight, said that The initial goal was to create a game that would take place on a space station inhabited by three factions, which was scheduled to be launched in 2017.

Ken Levine’s Author Style Brings Challenges

Although the development team grew to approximately 30 members in 2016, issues such as an elaborate dialogue system that morphed with player decisions proved to be too great a challenge for the number of available staff. Similarly, Levine’s authorial style proved to be a barrier to any progress., since he had the power to change the entire direction of the project on his own.

The Bloomberg report states that a leader’s management style is marked by decisions that, all of a sudden, discard months of work by other team members. The great creative freedom and budget afforded by Take-Two add to the problem, causing Ghost Story Games doesn’t have to work with the constraints of time and money that often help make the scopes of a development process more realistic.



– Continues after advertising –

The report also states that Levine is in the habit of evaluating aspects of development that are not yet finalized and deciding that they should be dropped or severely modified.. “The type of game being explored does not match well with the creative process being used”, said Andres Gonzales, one of the founders of the studio who left him to create the Snight company.

The article also claims all the fame of Levine, who for a long time was considered the sole author responsible for the success of BioShock, makes it so . Thereby, the current team at Ghost Story Games doubts the studio’s ability to launch its first project in a matter of short time., stating that it will still take a few years of work for this to happen.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Bloomberg