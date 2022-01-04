Bitcoin flows at brokerages signal bear market as cryptocurrency struggles for direction

A blockchain indicator that tracks the inflow and outflow of centralized exchanges is signaling a bearish (“bearish” in financial market parlance) in investor sentiment, similar to that seen before the May 2021 crash.

Glassnode’s data shows that the 90-day moving average of net currency flows turned positive, meaning that more currencies are entering exchanges than exiting.

Continuous net inflows, where they exist, are a concern for bulls.

Net inflows imply the investor’s intention to sell (the cryptocurrencies), while continuous outflows represent a strong sense of holding (holding the cryptos) and withdraw the outstanding supply from the market, paving the way for price increases.

The 90-day average of net flows turned positive on May 13, 2021. Bitcoin (BTC) subsequently dropped from $50,000 to $30,000, far from the $64,000 high.

The metric has consistently flagged negatively-impressed outflows across the 11-month observed Bitcoin rally to April 2021, the month in which the cryptocurrency surpassed $60,000.

A similar pattern was observed in October 2021, when Bitcoin rose 40% to new highs above $65,000.

The BTC is trading virtually unchanged on Monday (3), close to US$ 47,100. Cryptocurrency has been restricted to a range of $45,500 to $52,000 since early December.

The minutes from the December meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, and the US employment data scheduled for release later this week could inject volatility into the Bitcoin market.

According to FXStreet, the US economy is expected to add 400,000 jobs in December, after November’s 210,000 additions. Strong data could strengthen the dollar and weigh on Bitcoin and asset prices in general.

