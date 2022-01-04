BlackBerry ends support for mobile phones with its system | Technology

BlackBerry ends this Tuesday (4) support for its older cell phones, known by the physical keyboard. According to the company, several devices “will not work reliably” to access the internet, make calls (including emergency calls) and send SMS.

The decision was made due to the company’s change of focus in recent years to security software and had already been announced in September 2020. The end of support is valid for cell phones with the following systems:

BlackBearry 7.1 OS and earlier;

BlackBerry 10;

BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier.

The situation also affects customers with BlackBerry email addresses, who will need to migrate to other tools. BlackBerry phones with Android system will not be impacted by the end of support.

The ugliest cell phones in history: see 12 controversial look models

In a statement, the company advised users to contact telephone operators to receive more information on how to migrate to a new cell phone. With the closing of the systems, the company will concentrate efforts in another area.

“We are focused on delivering intelligent security software and services to businesses and governments around the world,” said BlackBerry.

Apple becomes the first company to reach $3 trillion in market value

What’s Changed on Instagram in 2021: End of ‘Drag Up’, Return of Likes, and More

BlackBerry lost market share amid the growth of other operating systems. In 2010, for example, it was present in 16% of cell phones sold, according to consulting firm Gartner. Android, in turn, was in 22.7% of devices and Apple, in 15.7%.

In the last quarter of 2016, however, BlackBerry’s share had dropped to just 0.0481%, according to Gartner. At that time, Android had 81.7% of the market, while Apple held 17.9%.