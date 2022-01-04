Blizzard hits Washington and region

After a week of festivities fraught with flight cancellations and a record spike in covid-19 cases in the United States, a severe winter storm affected transportation on Monday (3) and forced the closure of schools and federal services in Washington and the central Atlantic coast.

Many Americans rushed home after the Christmas and New Year period, a week when thousands of flights were canceled due to bad weather and covid-19 cases reported by airline crews.

The images of streets under snow were posted on social media.

On the first business day of the year, this Monday, at mid-morning, 3,500 flights had already been cancelled, with 2,000 of them departing or arriving in the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Along with the 2,700 flights canceled on Sunday and 2,750 on Saturday, the latest cancellations have aggravated the situation for travelers.

“Hey @SouthwestAir, can you stop canceling all flights out of DCA (Washington National Airport)? I have to go home,” passenger Kyle Hughes wrote on Twitter.

The new interruptions multiplied when a storm hit the capital and other areas of the Atlantic coast. According to official forecasts, the storm will leave between 12.7 and 25.4 centimeters of snow in Washington.

“Heavy snow and strong winds can bring dangerous travel conditions and sparse power outages,” warned the National Weather Service.

Authorities asked federal officials in and around the capital to stay at home. As telecommuting became commonplace during the two-year coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear which part of the government will be affected. Schools in the area also closed due to snow.

Airports in Chicago and Atlanta, as well as Denver, Detroit, Houston and Newark, were hit hard over the weekend. This Monday, the airports of New York, Washington and Baltimore were the ones that most suspended flights.

Air traffic around the world suffered during the holidays with the omicron variant, as many pilots and flight attendants tested positive for covid-19 or had to be quarantined after contact with contaminants.