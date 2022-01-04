Blumenau company is purchased by Canadian multinational

The Blumenauense Tecnoblu was acquired by the Canadian company CCL Industries this New Year. The purchase was made official by the billionaire multinational on December 30 for approximately 19.1 million – around R$ 85 million in the quotation this Monday, 3.

A leader in labels and tags for the retail and apparel industry, Tecnoblu had been analyzing selling the company since the end of 2020. The deal was closed through Checkpoint Brasil, CCL’s security and technology arm, at the end of December.

With market research and design offices in Shanghai, China, and also in Portugal, Tecnoblu has a showroom in the city of Guimarães, Casa Europa. In Brazil, the Blumenau company has a factory in Novo Hamburgo (RS) and a showroom in São Paulo.

Founded in 1994, Blumenauense produces around 400 million pieces a year. Among them are labels, tags and accessories aimed at the fashion industry. CCL claims to be the world leader in labeling, security and packaging solutions.

In a statement, CCL stated that Tecnoblu’s sales in 2021 were estimated at $17.6 million. Ebitda, a financial indicator to measure a company’s results, was estimated at $3.1 million.

