Bolsonarists want STF action against those who want the president’s death





Allies of the first order of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) demanded on the night of Monday 3, hours after the hospitalization of the former captain, actions by the Supreme Court against those who use social media to wish the president’s death.

As recorded in the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, pocketnaristas classified posts celebrating the president’s internment and wishing he does not recover from the intestinal obstruction as a ‘threat to the life’ of Bolsonaro.

The first to publicly demand a court action was Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), councilor and son of the president. His post was then shared by other allies close to the former captain, such as pastor and deputy Marco Feliciano (PL-SP), former secretary of Communication for the Presidency, Fabio Wajngarten, and deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP).

No Twitter, Carlos compartilhou a postagem do ator Zé de Abreu, que celebrava o quadro de saúde de Bolsonaro e dizia esperar que o presidente ‘explodisse’ com a obstrução intestinal. The councilor marked the profile of the Supreme Court and asked: “STF and Twitter checkers, would this be another example of the hatred of good? I would just like to read the answer to the question!”

Feliciano then joined the chorus demanding actions from the Court: “Any investigation, diligence or similar action will be taken with the owners of social media accounts that threaten and disrespect the president?”, he published on the networks.

“This hatred of the good is causing a lot of anger. Polarizing about politics is one thing. Wishing for death is quite another”, replied Zambelli when republishing the post made by Carlos.

Wajngarten stated that any publication with the same content as that made by actor Zé de Abreu should be considered a ‘threat to the president’s life’ and a form of ‘promoting institutional instability and democratic order’.