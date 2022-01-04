Bolsonaro Doctor Says Surgery Will Work Out Tomorrow After Careful Clinical Examination – Policy

BRASÍLIA AND SÃO PAULO – The surgeon who accompanies the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Antonio Luiz Macedo, he told the Estadão/Political Broadcast who will decide whether the treatment will include a new surgery on Tuesday, 4, after performing a thorough clinical examination in Bolsonaro. The agent has been hospitalized at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in the south of São Paulo, since the morning of this Monday, 3, with a new condition of intestinal obstruction. Macedo, who was on vacation abroad, should arrive at the site around 2 am on Tuesday.

“The decision if (Bolsonaro) will be operated or not depends on a careful clinical examination by the surgeon. It’s not a tomography that will tell you if you’re going to be operated on, blood count, PCR, nothing like that. It is the appropriate clinical examination by the surgeon”, said the doctor, through an audio sent to the report by WhatsApp.

According to the professional, other doctors at Vila Nova Star have already examined the president and assessed that perhaps the surgery is not necessary. “But when I arrive, I go straight to the hospital, I will examine it properly and see if there is a need for an operation or not,” he added.

In according to the medical report released on Monday night, Bolsonarou showed “clinical improvement”, but there was no definition of a new surgery.

According to hospital sources heard by the state, doctors are trying to avoid as much as possible a new surgery because Bolsonaro’s abdomen has already undergone major interventions before. The president was left with herniations that limit bowel mobility. They need, in fact, to be evaluated by Macedo, who operated on it previously.

Macedo should arrive in São Paulo around 2:00 am on Tuesday. He also had his vacation interrupted – he was traveling in the Bahamas – and he refused to return on a plane from the Brazilian air force (FAB). “I would never spend Brazilian government money using FAB aircraft. The plane does not belong to the FAB”, he stated.

The aircraft that will pick up Macedo and his wife in the Bahamas, according to him, is now in France and is owned by Rede D’Or, owner of the Vila Nova Star Hospital. “We cannot get to São Paulo on a fast commercial plane. So the plane will pick us up tonight,” he explained.

Macedo has been with the president since September 2018, when Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen region during the election campaign.

Through social networks, Bolsonaro reported that he felt abdominal discomfort the day before yesterday, in São Francisco do Sul (SC), where he had been on vacation since the 27th. The forecast was to return to Brasília, but the option was to leave the Santa Catarina coast by helicopter towards Joinville at dawn. From there, he embarked for São Paulo and, after undergoing tests, he was diagnosed with a new intestinal obstruction. In the morning, the hospital had informed that the agent is stable, undergoing treatment and with no expected discharge.

– I started to feel sick after Sunday lunch. – I arrived at the hospital at 3:00 am today. – They put me in a nasogastric tube. – More tests will be done for possible surgery for internal obstruction in the abdominal region. pic.twitter.com/NPgv6HwoHj — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 3, 2022

“I started to feel sick after Sunday lunch. I arrived at the hospital at 3 am today (yesterday). They put me a nasogastric tube (for food). Mais exames serão feitos para possível cirurgia de obstrução interna na região abdominal”, escreveu Bolsonaro no Twitter. In a photo released with the publication, the president appears in the hospital bed making a positive gesture and already using the probe.

For the time being, Bolsonaro is undergoing clinical treatment, using analgesics, nasogastric tubes and saline feeding. The goal is to empty the stomach and intestine so that the organ can rest.

In July of last year, the president was admitted to the same unit with similar symptoms. At the time, he was going to be operated on, but his intestines returned to function during his hospital stay. In general, doctors wait about two days to see if the organ makes this movement. When this does not occur, it is necessary to operate on the patient.

According to specialists, bowel obstruction pictures can occur in patients who have already undergone surgical procedures in the abdominal region – Bolsonaro has already undergone six procedures.