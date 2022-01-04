Bolsonaro Doctor Says Surgery Will Work Out Tomorrow After Careful Clinical Examination – Policy

BRASILIA – The surgeon-physician accompanying the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Antonio Luiz Macedo, he told the Estadão/Political Broadcast who will decide whether the treatment will include a new surgery on Tuesday, 4, after performing a thorough clinical examination in Bolsonaro. The agent has been hospitalized at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in the south of São Paulo, since the morning of this Monday, 3, with a new condition of intestinal obstruction. Macedo, who was on vacation abroad, should arrive at the site around 2 am on Tuesday.

“The decision whether (Bolsonaro) is going to undergo surgery or not depends on a careful clinical examination by the surgeon. It’s not a tomography that will tell you if you’re going to be operated on, blood count, PCR, nothing like that. It is the appropriate clinical examination by the surgeon”, said the doctor, through an audio sent to the report by WhatsApp. According to the professional, other doctors at Vila Nova Star have already examined the president and assessed that perhaps the surgery is not necessary. “But when I arrive, I go straight to the hospital, I will examine it properly and see if there is a need for an operation or not,” he added.

Macedo should arrive in São Paulo around 2:00 am on Tuesday. He also had his vacation interrupted – he was traveling in the Bahamas – and he refused to return on a plane from the Brazilian air force (FAB). “I would never spend Brazilian government money using FAB aircraft. The plane does not belong to the FAB”, he stated.

The aircraft that will pick up Macedo and his wife in the Bahamas, according to him, is now in France and is owned by Rede D’Or, owner of the Vila Nova Star Hospital. “We cannot get to São Paulo on a fast commercial plane. So the plane will pick us up tonight,” he explained.

Macedo has been with the president since September 2018, when Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen region during the election campaign. Pela manhã, Bolsonaro havia afirmado no Twitter que faria exames para definir se precisará de uma nova cirurgia para tratar o quadro de suboclusão intestinal. The hospital informed this Monday morning that the agent is stable, undergoing treatment and with no expected discharge.

– I started to feel sick after Sunday lunch. – I arrived at the hospital at 3:00 am today. – They put me in a nasogastric tube. – More tests will be done for possible surgery for internal obstruction in the abdominal region. pic.twitter.com/NPgv6HwoHj — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 3, 2022

Bolsonaro was on vacation in São Francisco do Sul (SC) since last Monday, 27, and would return to Brasília today. At dawn, he left the coast of Santa Catarina by helicopter in the direction of Joinville. From there, he embarked for São Paulo with the presidential delegation.

Bolsonaro was last admitted to the same unit in July 2021, when he also felt abdominal pain and was hospitalized for four days for treatment of the same problem. At the time, he did not need to be operated on. The president has already performed six surgeries as a result of the knife attack suffered in 2018 in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais.