Bolsonaro vetoes bill on direct ethanol sales

President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed the bill on ethanol purchase and sale operations, but the restriction to a device will not prevent direct marketing by biofuel producers, according to a press release issued by the President of the Republic.

“Aiming at adapting to the constitutionality and public interest, the President of the Republic vetoed the provisions that dealt with direct sales and extended this permission to cooperatives that produce or sell ethanol,” stated the note from the Presidency of the Republic.

According to the statement, the veto took place because the cooperatives are entitled to exclusions, which generally reduce to zero the base for calculating the contribution to PIS/Pasep and Cofins.

“The proposal for legislation, thus, would create a tax waiver without proper budget provision, which violates art. 14 of the Fiscal Responsibility Law, as well as constitutionality, as it distorts sectorial competition, in disagreement with item IV of art. 170 of the Federal Constitution”, he added.

However, the Presidency highlighted that the veto “will not prevent” the direct sale of ethanol operations, since this matter may be regulated by the ANP regulator, which has already regulated this matter through a resolution.

Experts previously consulted by Reuters, before the announcement of the veto, had said that the measure should not reach the objective intended by the government to reduce fuel prices in large consumer centers, and could also increase the risk of tax evasion.

The Presidency of the Republic added that Bolsonaro sanctioned the part of the bill that changes the PIS/Cofins collection system to avoid loss of revenue and competitive distortions, both to the importer, if exercising the role of distributor, and to the retailer that makes the import, which must pay the respective PIS/Cofins rates due.

On the gross revenue, this means 5.25% of PIS and 24.15% of Cofins, incident per cubic meter of fuel.

With regard to anhydrous ethanol distributor, to be mixed with gasoline, the exemption from these two taxes is no longer valid, paying 1.5% of PIS and 6.9% of Cofins, with an impact on imported anhydrous.

In addition, explained the Presidency, the distributor that pays PIS and Cofins on a non-cumulative basis (without accumulating taxes along the production chain) may deduct credits from these contributions in the same amount applicable to the purchase in the domestic market of the anhydrous used to add to the Gasoline.

The retail resale of gasoline and hydrated ethanol outside the authorized establishment was also authorized, limited to the municipality where the authorized retailer is located, pursuant to the regulation of the ANP.

“It is also noteworthy that the sanction of the project will be important to modernize the rules affecting the fuel sector”, highlighted the presidency.