Bolsonaro’s bowel obstruction broke up, says hospital







Bolsonaro em foto no hospital divulgada em sua própria conta no Twitter Photo: Reproduction

Vila Nova Star Hospital in São Paulo, where the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has been hospitalized since Monday, 3, to treat a picture of intestinal obstruction, he informs in a medical bulletin this Tuesday, 4, that the subocclusion framework fell apart.

In this way, the president will not need to undergo another surgery.

“The Vila Nova Star Hospital informs that the intestinal subocclusion of the President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, was dissolved, with no indication for surgery”, says the document.

The medical bulletin also informs that Jair Bolsonaro continues without a medical discharge forecast.

“The clinical and laboratory evolution of the patient remains satisfactory and a liquid diet will be started today. There is still no forecast for discharge”, adds the bulletin.

The medical document is signed by the team that accompanies the president at the hospital, including the surgeon Antonio Luiz Macedo, who was on vacation in the Maldives when Bolsonaro felt ill and was hospitalized. The doctor interrupted the rest period and returned to Brazil to assess the head of the Executive. He landed in São Paulo at 6:10 am this Tuesday. Bolsonaro has been a patient of Macedo’s since the episode of stabbing in the abdomen region in September 2018.