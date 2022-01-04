Bolsonaro’s doctor rules out surgery; bowel obstruction was resolved

SAO PAULO — Doctor Antônio Luiz Macedo, responsible for the treatment of Jair Bolsonaro, has ruled out, for now, a surgical intervention on the president, since the intestinal obstruction was resolved. Bolsonaro has been hospitalized at Vila Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, since dawn on Monday.

Understand:Intestinal obstruction, such as Bolsonaro’s, provides for clinical treatment and surgery only in some cases

According to the medical bulletin released at 8:48 am this morning, “the intestinal subocclusion was undone, with no indication for surgery. The patient’s clinical and laboratory evolution remains satisfactory and a liquid diet will be started today.” The hospital informed that there is still no forecast for discharge.

Bolsonaro, who was on vacation in Santa Catarina, said he felt sick after Sunday lunch. He landed in São Paulo and went straight to the hospital, where he was admitted due to “abdominal discomfort”, according to the Presidency’s Secretariat for Social Communication.

2022 Elections:Bolsonaro triples trips to the Northeast, but analysts see ‘disdain’ for the lack of visits to cities hit by floods

The president’s doctor, Antônio Macedo, arrives at a hospital in SP this Tuesday morning Photo: TV Globo / Reproduction

Macedo was on vacation in the Bahamas and had to travel back to Brazil on Monday to assess the president. He has been with Bolsonaro since 2018, when he operated on the then PSL candidate after the stab in the electoral campaign.

Malu Gaspar: Grassroots parties rebel against Flávia Arruda and ask for her resignation

It is the second time in six months that the president is hospitalized in São Paulo due to abdominal pain. In July 2021 he was discharged after five days with a diagnosis of intestinal obstruction. At the time, Macedo said that the president should eat unfermented food to prevent the formation of gases, and ruled out a seventh surgery.

Next president of the STF: Rosa Weber changes profile and starts to make more forceful decisions

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) underwent surgeries and periods at the hospital Photo: Editoria de Arte

Intestinal obstruction occurs when part of the intestine is blocked, which prevents the normal functioning of the digestive system or the passage of feces. Last July, Bolsonaro had been complaining of persistent hiccups for more than ten days before he was admitted.