BOMB! Gabigol takes aim at Europe, Flamengo opens the game over Coutinho and Mbappé’s decision about the future

The world of sport has thunderous news this Monday (3). It’s the ESPN.com.br brings the best that happened.

Top scorer of the Flamengo in recent seasons, the striker Gabigol returned to the sights of European football. According to information from the English TV “Sky Sports”, the West Ham, gives Premier League, showed interest in hiring shirt 9 to reinforce his squad at the beginning of 2022.

THE red-black, in its turn, has already turned down an offer from the London club for the player, as reported by journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper “O Dia”.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Still at the Rio club, the soccer director Bruno Spindel opened the game on the recent speculation involving Flamengo and the midfielder Philippe Coutinho, of Barcelona. And according to the manager, at the moment there is no negotiation underway to bring the player, revealed on the basis of the arch-rivals, Vasco.

At the end of the contract with the Paris Saint-Germain, the star Kylian Mbappé you have already made a decision about your future. According to information from presenter Josep Pedrerol, host of the Spanish program “El Chiringuito”, the attacker’s fate will be the Real Madrid, so the knockout of the round of 16 of the Champions League has an end. The two teams are rivals in this tie.

Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

See the main news this Monday (3):

Gabigol is ‘enchanted’ with the Premier League club, which may try to get him out of Flamengo as early as January, says TV

Flamengo director opens the game about Gabigol’s future, says what he really has for Coutinho and reveals his project for reinforcements for 2022

Pressure from the mother, a lot of money and an eye on PSG vs. Real: Mbappé has already made a decision for the future, says journalist

After a soap opera with Fluminense, Ricardo Goulart enters the sights of another team from Serie A, says website

Palmeiras gets anticipation in his debut in the São Paulo Championship and will have one more game before going to the Worlds

Lukaku barred by Tuchel at Chelsea had locker room support behind the scenes; meeting may define the Belgian’s future

Atlético-MG targets Godín, formerly of Atlético and Inter, to reinforce the squad in 2022, says radio

Flamengo: board is enchanted by Copa América champion athlete with Argentina looking for reinforcements for 2022, says newspaper