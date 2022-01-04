Bonner Pin Bolsonaro: ‘The Press Is Not Here To Please’ | celebrities

Globe William Bonner is 58 years old

William Bonner, 58, was present at the “Best of the Year”, shown in “Domingão com Huck”, last Sunday (02). During his participation, the presenter – despite not having won the category of “Journalism” – congratulated his colleague from the bench, Renata Vasconcellos, for the victory. “Is it over there [Renata Vasconcellos] is an amazing partner. We had a hard time these two years. Me, Renata, the entire JN team, the journalists and the entire technical area, because journalism is also done here by the girl who rubs alcohol in gel from table to table. It was not easy. This award is for Renata, it’s very deserved, I’m very moved,” he declared.

Then Luciano questioned the journalist about running the network’s main newspaper in such an atypical year. The anchor seized the opportunity to snipe the current government. “I think we are going through a moment, not only in Brazil, but in a planet of excessive polarization and the independent press is not here to please anyone. And she is. [imprensa] it is here to fulfill its duty and in fulfilling this commitment it can upset the extremes”, began the journalist.

“I have to tell you that a moment like this, in ‘Best of the Year’, allows us to see how we do complementary work. Because while we, journalists, are informing, fighting misinformation, within Globo’s programming schedule, we we are living there with entertainment, shows, soap operas, art… and information and art save the country, my friend. We are in the same boat”, concluded Bonner, who was applauded by those present at ‘Domingão’.

It is not new that Bonner and Bolsonaro exchange barbs. Some time ago, during the “National Newspaper”, the presenter cited as “false and absurd” the speech of the president who associated the vaccine against the new coronavirus (Sars-coV-2) with the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome [AIDS]. “Completely false and absurd. Since it was published, this new initiative by Bolsonaro to discredit vaccines and discourage vaccination has left the medical and scientific communities in disbelief. [Além disso], provoked vehement criticism also in the political sphere,” said the journalist, referring to the president’s live which was excluded from Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for containing material with unrealistic information.