Boris Johnson says Ômicron variant is ‘clearly lighter’ – News

Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, said on Monday (3) that no further measures are needed to combat the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, which he described as “clearly milder” than previous forms of the virus.

He also stated that the right measures are in place to address the increase in Covid-19 cases caused by Ômicron, given the high levels of vaccination in the country.

Despite a huge increase in infections, Johnson has mostly resisted the imposition of new restrictions in England, which represents more than 80% of the UK population. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have their own rules, have imposed some new measures.

Johnson said the pressure on hospitals would be “considerable” in the coming weeks, but the country was in a stronger position than it was at the start of the pandemic.

Britain has a “very, very high level” of vaccinations, he said, and continues to build its defenses with the booster programme.

“The majority of those admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) were not vaccinated, and the majority – around 90% – were not boosted,” Johnson said during a visit to a vaccination center in Buckinghamshire, south-east England.

The prime minister imposed limited measures in England, known as Plan B, last month, including the wearing of masks in public transport and in shops, but he did not order restrictions on meetings or closing of businesses.

Asked about the possibility of follow the United States in reducing the length of isolation for positive cases, Johnson said Britain will continue to study the period of infectivity, but emphasized that current measures are effective for the country.

