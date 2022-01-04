Botafogo investor, John Textor ‘unmasks’ fake and reveals that he should come to Brazil before the 22nd

A Twitter profile of John Textor Jr. caused doubts in fans by posing as the son of John Text. However, the fake was unmasked this Tuesday by the businessman, a probable investor in the Botafogo.

John Textor Jr. wrote on Twitter that he will come to Rio de Janeiro on the 22nd. With the repercussions, the American businessman appeared.

– Good news, Twitter will soon delete this fake account … and it’s a shame because I like the younger (and prettier) FaceApp version of my photo! – joked John Textor.

The businessman also revealed that he will arrive in Brazil before the 22nd.

– I thought it was pretty funny. He just missed the dates. I’ll be in Brazil much sooner than ‘Jr’ proposed – completed.

close to becoming SAF (Football Corporation), Botafogo will have a meeting of the deliberative Council on the 13th to vote on the sale of 90% of football’s assets to the Eagle Holdings, by John Textor.

