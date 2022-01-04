Brazil registers 74 deaths by Covid in 24 hours; moving average of cases up after data blackout | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (3) 74 deaths by Covid in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 619,245 since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 96. Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -23% , indicating downward trend.

The moving average of cases, which passed the 8 thousand mark, points out 153% growth in this same comparison, after the blackout of data in the Ministry of Health’s systems, which continues to hamper the balance sheets of some states. It is the 5th day in a row with the trend rising above 100%.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

Five states had no death records on the last day: AC, AL, RJ, RR and SP. already the state of Tocantins has not released any new death or case data as of the close of this bulletin.

The secretariat of SP explained that the low numbers of the balance of this Monday do not correspond to reality, and that the technical area continues to encounter instability in the Ministry of Health’s systems, which made it impossible to fully extract data.

On December 12, the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast of systems stabilization (14 December) was not fulfilled.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Tuesday (28): 109

Wednesday (29): 106

Thursday (30): 114

Friday (31): 97

Saturday (1): 97

Sunday (2): 98

Monday (3): 96

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,302,577 Brazilians have already had or have the new coronavirus, with 12,292 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 8,386 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +153% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating uptrend in diagnoses.

The number of cases may have risen due to data repressed after a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health.

To the JN, researcher Diego Xavier, from Fiocruz, said that there are signs of an increase in cases across the country, but it is still not possible to be sure whether the increase is at this rate. He claims that this high in the average of cases may be influenced by the period in which several states did not inform their bulletins because of the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s platforms. As the moving average is a comparison with 14 days ago, it was exactly the period in which data were lower due to lack of information.

At its worst, the national moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 619,245

619,245 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 74

74 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 96 (variation in 14 days: -23%)

96 (variation in 14 days: -23%) Total confirmed cases: 22,302,577

22,302,577 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 12,292

12,292 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 8,386 (14-day variation: +153%)

On the rise (7 states): AP, MT, CE, BA, PE, SC, AM

AP, MT, CE, BA, PE, SC, AM In stability (4 states): PB, GO, AC, MS

PB, GO, AC, MS Falling (14 states and the DF): RJ, SE, MG, ES, RO, PA, PR, SP, MA, DF, PI, RS, RN, AL, RR

RJ, SE, MG, ES, RO, PA, PR, SP, MA, DF, PI, RS, RN, AL, RR Did not disclose (1 state): TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that 143,539,3259 people took the second or single dose of vaccines and thus they are fully immunized. This number represents 67.29% of the population.

13 states and the DF did not release vaccination data.

The booster dose was applied to 26,851,013 people, corresponding to 12.59% of the population.

A total of 161,268,710 people, representing 75.6% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

See the situation in the states

ES: -39%

MG: -35%

RJ: -18%

SP: -46%

DF: -52%

GO: 0%

MS: 0%

MT: 50%

AC: 0%

AM: 17%

AP: 300%

PA: -41%

RO: -40%

RR: -100%

TO: Not disclosed

AL: -100%

BA: 41%

EC: 45%

MA: -50%

PB: 9%

PE: 19%

PI: -60%

RN: -74%

SE: -33%

