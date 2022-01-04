Brazilian trade balance has a surplus of US$ 61 billion in 2021 – 03/01/2022 – Market

The Brazilian trade balance ended 2021 with a surplus of US$ 61.008 billion (almost R$ 343.5 billion), informed the Ministry of Economy on Monday.

In December, the trade balance was positive at US$ 3.948 billion (more than R$ 22.2 billion), better than market projections. A Reuters survey of economists pointed to an expected negative balance of US$ 1.2 billion (more than R$ 6.756 billion) for the period.

The accumulated data for the year, in turn, was lower than projected by the Ministry of Economy. The most recent expectation of the folder, released in October, pointed to a trade surplus of US$ 70.9 billion in 2021 (almost R$ 400 billion).

Even so, the number is 21.1% better than that observed in 2020, when the balance was US$ 50.393 billion (more than R$ 283.7 billion)

The 2021 balance is the result of US$ 280.394 billion (almost R$ 1.6 trillion) in exports, 34% above 2020, and US$ 219.386 billion (more than R$ 1.2 trillion) in imports, which grew 38 .2% compared to the previous year.

Projections do not take into account Covid’s new wave, says secretary

For 2022, the Ministry of Economy expects a positive trade balance of US$ 79.4 billion (more than R$ 447 billion).​

The Ministry’s Foreign Trade secretary, Lucas Ferraz, said the estimates still have a high degree of uncertainty due to the risks associated with an eventual new wave of Covid-19. Commodity prices will be a little lower in 2022 compared to 2021, but the grain harvest will be a record (291.1 million tons) and the economy will see a recovery in services and the labor market, said the secretary, noting that the Ministry of Economy’s projections for the trade balance in 2022 refer to a baseline scenario that does not take into account the risk of a new wave of Covid-19.

According to data from the folder, there will be a 1.4% increase in exports this year compared to 2021, to US$ 284.3 billion, while imports should drop 6.6%, to US$ 204.9 billion. The trade balance forecast for the year, of US$ 79.4 billion, would represent an increase of 30.1% compared to 2021 if confirmed. The current of trade, in turn, would have retreat of 2.1%, going to US$ 489.2 billion. According to Ferraz, commodity prices should remain at a slightly lower level in 2022, but the grain harvest will be a record 291.1 million tonnes. For him, there will be a recovery in the services sector and in the labor market. “After a strong recovery in 2021, the global economy is gradually returning to normality and we expect growth rates closer to pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

2021 was a year of records

The 2021 trade balance was the best in the historical series started in 1989, although it came in below the value projected by the government. The most recent expectation of the folder, released in October, indicated a trade surplus of US$ 70.9 billion for the year. Even so, last year’s result was 21.1% better than that observed in 2020, when the surplus was US$ 50.393 billion.

In a year marked by a strong recovery in world activity after the cooling of the Covid-19 pandemic and an increase in commodity prices, Brazilian exports also registered a record, totaling US$ 280.4 billion, the best result in the historical series and 34% above 2020 In sales abroad, this figure was driven by an average growth of 28.3% in prices and 3.5% in volumes sold. Exports were driven by increases of 62.4% in the value of sales in the extractive industry, 26.3% in the manufacturing industry and 22.2% in agriculture.

In terms of destination, China represented 32% of the participation in Brazilian exports, growth of 28% in daily averages for the year. With an increase of 44.9%, sales to the United States represented 11.1% of total exports in the year. There was also a 50% growth in sales to South America (12.1% share) and 29.4% to Europe (17.2% share). Imports grew 38.2% in the year, to US$ 219.4 billion. The data showed an increase of 14.2% in terms of average prices and 21.8% in terms of quantities. As a result, the trade flow – the sum of exports and imports – reached US$ 499.8 billion, also a record and 35.8% above the previous year.

The Foreign Trade secretary explained that there was a discrepancy in the government’s projections for the 2021 data due to a surprise on the import side, which ended the year with a volume 4.4% higher than expected. Therefore, according to him, there was a more expressive difference between the forecast and the final data for the balance of the year.

In December alone, imports totaled US$ 20.4 billion, an increase of 24.4% over the same month in 2020, while exports totaled US$ 24.4 billion, 26.3% above that observed on the same basis of comparison. Thus, the trade balance was positive at US$ 3.9 billion last month, better than market projections.