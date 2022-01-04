Brazilian trade balance has a surplus of US$ 61 billion in 2021

(Frank McKenna/Unsplash)

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Brazilian trade balance ended 2021 with a surplus of US$61.008 billion, the Ministry of Economy reported on Monday.

In December, the trade balance was positive at 3.948 billion dollars, better than market projections. A Reuters survey of economists pointed to an expected negative balance of $1.2 billion for the period.

The accumulated data for the year, in turn, was lower than projected by the Ministry of Economy. The most recent expectation of the folder, released in October, pointed to a trade surplus of 70.9 billion dollars in 2021.

Even so, the number is 21.1% better than that observed in 2020, when the balance was 50.393 billion dollars.

The balance of 2021 is the result of 280.394 billion dollars in exports, 34% above 2020, and 219.386 billion dollars in imports, which grew 38.2% compared to the previous year.

For 2022, the Ministry of Economy expects a positive trade balance of 79.4 billion dollars.

