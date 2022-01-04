Brazil’s return to the UN Security Council: the truth must be told; read the article – International

“Give therefore to Caesar what is Caesar’s, and to God what is God’s.” – (Matthew 22:21). About Brazil’s return to United Nations Security Council (UNSC), for the term of office of two years (2022-2023), it is necessary to tell this story in its entirety to preserve the historical truth and the attachment to the facts. More than telling the truth, it compels break out of the festival of distortions heralded by the President and his government around this issue.

Foreign policy is complex and multifaceted public policy, difficult for the general public to understand. Usually, the debate is restricted to very specific circles, which, if malicious, can easily manipulate and distort the nature of the diplomatic game for political ends.

Instead of explaining its intricate intricacies, with the necessary attention to capable past periods, in the course of the decision-making process, to the set of actions engendered and to the strategic rationale behind each step, one can easily create imprecise perceptions based on a decontextualized fact. The result is the subversion of the truth.

It is an inalienable right of the people, parliament and knowledge centers to know how the return or Brazil to the most relevant body of the United Nations. In this sense, it is urgent to re-establish the truth, so that those who work with the theme (foreign policy) do not, at last, fall into rhetorical traps, fabricated narratives and self-serving distortions.

unveil the bizarre fable that has been upheld by the President, due to its multiple assistants in the international area and by some means of communication, it is imperative for the new generations to know what Itamaraty has done for the country in the recent past – before the arrival of this misrule.

It was not the Bolsonaro government that articulated Brazil’s return to the Security Council – elite club of the UN geopolitical summit. The thesis spread throughout the corridors of the Republic that Brazil was elected to compose the UNSC as a way of recognizing “the international prestige” of Jair Bolsonaro’s government is preposterous and laughable. It is equally an unprecedented insult to say that Brazil’s return to the UNSC is an axis of the foreign policy of a President who has always despised the UN, having even threatened to leave the organization.

The historical truth and facts are as follows, dear readers:

1. The choice of a country to join the UN Security Council is made through a “negotiated and rotating election” within each of the five Regional Groups of the United Nations. The Group of Latin American and Caribbean Countries, known in the diplomatic jargon of GRULAC (created in 1964 and made up of 33 Member States), is the appropriate forum where Brazil presents its application. After the regional choice, the nomination proceeds to bureaucratic ratification in a vote in the scope of the UN General Assembly.

2. Between 2012 and 2014, in the first Dilma government, Brazil ended up not presenting its candidacy in the scope of GRULAC and this caused the country to stop, so to speak, at the end of the queue. Our turn to return to the Board would only take place around 2033 – it would be a 22-year hiatus since Brazil had occupied one of the rotating vacancies in the 2010-2011 biennium.

3. At the beginning of Dilma’s second government, between 2015 and 2016, Itamaraty starts a process of dialogue with countries in the region with the objective of closing this gap. During this period, the then former Chancellor Mauro Vieira began to prospect which countries would be willing to give Brazil its place through support for other key positions within the scope of the United Nations system. Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Honduras were identified as potential countries.

4. Surveys were then opened with the three countries at different stages and based on specific strategies. Dominican Republic signaled that it did not intend to give up its position – in the face of supposed pressure coming from Washington. The main focus is now Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. However, the political crisis in Brazil interrupted the cycle of conversations and later, the Caribbean country, which had received strong support from Venezuela, decided to continue with the vacancy. That left as an option: Honduras.

5. In mid-2016, Ambassador Mauro Vieira is appointed by the Temer government to assume the post of Permanent Representative of Brazil to the UN, in New York. Senator José Serra takes over the Foreign Ministry for about nine months and is later succeeded by then Senator Aloysio Nunes Ferreira as head of the Brazilian Chancellery. With Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, the negotiation process with Caribbean and Latin American partners moves forward – around April 2017. In addition to Honduras, other possibilities are being studied.

6. Representatives of GRULAC would, in principle, be at the UNSC, Bolivia (2018-2018 biennium), Dominican Republic (2019-2020 biennium), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (2020-2021 biennium), Mexico (2021-2022 biennium) and Honduras (2022-2023 biennium). Upon stepping into New York to assume his new functions, Ambassador Mauro Vieira opens a direct behind-the-scenes dialogue with the Permanent Representative of Honduras to the UN, Mary Elizabeth Flores Flake, in order to test Tegucigalpa’s political flexibility. Over the next few months, the dialogue between Vieira and Flores Flake advances to the point where the Honduran side reveals the Central American country’s intention to nominate the Presidency of the 73rd UNGA.

7. At that time, Honduras was considering launching Flores Flake itself for the Presidency of the UN General Assembly – a mandate that would extend from September 2018 to September 2019 – and, for the Honduran enterprise to gain strength, Brazil’s support in the scope of Latin America was characterized as indispensable.

8. In the first quarter of 2018, the behind-the-scenes dialogue between Brazil and Honduras gains materiality and after an intense negotiation process, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry decides to open up its support to Honduras in exchange for the seat for the UNSC. With the agreement sealed, in June 2018, Flores Flake disputes the Presidency of the 73˚AGNU with the then chancellor of Ecuador, María Fernanda Espinosa, who ends up taking the election.

9. It is important to emphasize that Brazil did not have to compete with any other GRULAC country for a seat to the UNSC for the 2022-2023 biennium. The agreement signed between Brazil and Honduras, in 2018, was supported and respected by all Latin American and Caribbean countries. When, in June 2021, Brazil had its nomination confirmed by the General Assembly, the country was the sole GRULAC candidate for the vacancy. It was a return to the Security Council with the chronometer running in a countdown and with a certain date to materialize. In other words, it was not a question of any directive of the Bolsonaro government.

Endless untruths about supposed “foreign policy achievements” will emerge in this election year – decisive for the future of Brazil. In the market of illusion, the factory of lies will sell to those who want to believe, a “balanced foreign policy”, while Brazil continues to implement the same destructive policy in the field of international relations. The pattern of voting in Brazil in multilateral forums remains today the same as in the beginning of the government in practically all areas. After all, the President is the same, the government is the same, and “foreign policy” is therefore the same (with cosmetic touches here and there in the speech. A change in print and not in essence).

It should not be forgotten that the Bolsonaro government demoralized to the marrow the name of Brazil in the multilateral system throughout its three years of government – not only for attacking the institutions of the United Nations system, but for trying, permanently, to discredit them .

State policy is not done with empty rhetoric, distortion of facts or via “child and youth marketing”, whether to subvert the truth, history or to tell a lot of old wives’ tales – about this and so many other themes. The fact is that the anticipation of Brazil’s return to the UNSC covered two governments (Dilma and Temer) and was carried out in a meticulous, silent and strategic manner, over four years (2015-2018), in defense of the national interest. By the way, by the way, the Bolsonaro government’s aggressiveness against multilateralism and especially against several Latin American countries put all the work done at enormous risk. Brazil ended up being elected because the other countries respect signed agreements and traditions, that is, we were elected not because of the current government, which had nothing to do with history, but despite that government.

In the government’s diplomatic quackery, only whoever wants to believe!

* HUSSEIN KALOUT, is a Political Scientist, Professor of International Relations, and Researcher at Harvard University. He was Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic (2017-2018).