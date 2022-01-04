Bruno and Marrone open the game and talk about the split | famous

The duo Bruno and Marrone, one of the most important in the Brazilian sertanejo scene, decided to open the game and talk about the rumors of an alleged separation in an interview with the presenter and comedian Danilo Gentili, from SBT. In 2020, during a live, the two singers even fell out live, strengthening rumors that they could break up with the duo.

During the chat with Danilo Gentili, which will air on The Noite this Wednesday (5), the artists, who have been singing together for 35 years, denied that they will split up. “The internet people are lying a lot. A lot of fake news. The internet has turned into a clown. I never said I was leaving Marrone. The Marrone ‘left his women’ all, but he won’t let go of me”, said Bruno.

Also during the program, Bruno and Marrone talk about the song in partnership with Wesley Safadão, “Último Beijo” and comment on details of the clip. The song is part of the homonymous EP and the DVD “Exatamente Agora”, which is the 10th of her career and the first recorded in virtual reality format. The album is the first unpublished work performed after returning to activities, stopped by Covid-19.

The singers also talk about the success of their lives during the pandemic. Especially the first, which lasted more than four hours and gathered over a million viewers. Guests also tell about the success of your digital platforms during the pandemic and how it attracted a younger audience, as well as the various memes that sprang up about them.

Argument

It was precisely during one of these lives that singers Bruno and Marrone led a controversy. In September 2020, at the height of the new coronavirus pandemic, the singers performed a show broadcast over the internet and performed alongside musicians Jorge e Mateus and Leonardo. However, what drew attention was a quit fair between the partners.

Altered due to the exaggerated consumption of alcoholic beverages, singer Bruno criticized his colleague Marrone when he was telling a story. “Stop talking about you. You talk a lot about you, my farm, my life, f*ck you”, fired the country singer. Next, Marrone replied: “I’m talking about Leonardo, from the tape”, he defended himself.

“Marrone is a great personality, and he has a lot of his story to tell”, commented Jorge, joining the discussion and defending his friend. Marrone patiently tried to explain the story to Bruno, but was rebuffed again by the musician. No longer patient, the second voice was limited to saying that “that guy [Bruno] are you crazy. The more he drinks, the crazier he gets.”

Marrone commented on the situation in an interview with a YouTube channel at the time. “God gave me this mental and spiritual balance so that I could contain myself there at the time, let it roll and stay in my corner, holding the ends. […] We all have flaws, no one is the same, so, since there are partnerships, in these moments we have to have our heads in the right place. So I can’t act ignorant and want to make another cardboard“, he said.