BTG Pactual revises projections downwards and forecasts zero growth for the country’s GDP in 2022 – Economy

Citing volatility typical of electoral years in the exchange rate, pressured inflation and loss of traction in activity with interest rates moving to double digits, the macroeconomic analysis team of the BTG Pactual Digital now predicts a stagnant economy (zero growth) for Brazil this year.

The bank revised, in a report published on Monday, 3, the previous forecast that bet on an increase of 0.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, while raising, from 4.6% to 5%, the expectation for inflation measured by the IPCA (official inflation) in the year, although without changing the Selic high projection, still at 11.75%.

The forecast bias towards GDP is downward – that is, there is a possibility that the prognosis will deteriorate. BTG Pactual digital revised its forecasts after disappointing recent indicators from industry, services and commerce suggest that 2021 left a negative statistical legacy for 2022.

BTG Pactual digital compares the moment with 2014, a year marked by inflation and high interest rates, withdrawal of stimulus in the United States and elections in Brazil.

In the context where the economy loses traction faster than expected, the biggest negative impact should be felt in the industry, but the return of the service sector should also lose strength, with some of its segments not returning to the pre-pandemic level, observe BTG Pactual Digital analysts Álvaro Frasson, Arthur Mota, Leonardo Paiva and Luiza Paparanis, who sign the report.

Dollar

The exchange scenario, they add, should remain “challenging” due to the elections and the rise in interest rates in United States, where the market is already starting to price the possibility of four increases in the fed funds rate this year. Analysts expect the dollar to be around BRL 5.60 throughout 2022, but with volatility rising considerably from the second quarter onwards, when the presidential election, “main event of the year”, gains greater emphasis.

Although it sees potential for recovery and a less volatile window in the first quarter, BTG Pactual digital maintains a neutral position in the indicated exposure to variable income in Brazil, there are still high risks related to the economic slowdown and the electoral environment.

International scene

In the analysis of the international situation, the bank believes that, with Ômicron proving, so far, less lethal than previous strains of covid-19, the rise in interest rates in response to the highest inflation in the world, especially in the United States , will continue to be the main vector of volatility in the short term.

On the other hand, considering the signs of stimulus in the country, China may start to emerge from the worst moment of its crisis after the first quarter, which will contribute to the performance of economies more linked to the Asian giant, including Brazil.