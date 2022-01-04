C&A and Zara suppliers refuse to pay minimum wage to employees – 01/03/2022

According to the Worker Rights Consortium, an independent organization that works for the rights of workers around the world, employees of factories in Cartanaca, India, responsible for producing clothing for global brands such as Zara, Nike, H&M, Puma, C&A, Gap, Tesco and Marks & Spencer have not received the minimum wage since April 2020.

Also according to the WRC, the total value of unpaid wages already exceeds 41 million pounds. The workers, on the other hand, total about 400 thousand individuals. The State of Cartanaca is known for being one of the largest textile production centers in the world.

“In terms of the number of workers affected and the total amount of money stolen, this is the most blatant act of wage theft we’ve seen. The children of garment workers are hungry, so brands can make money,” accused Scott Nova, executive director of the WRC, to the newspaper “The Guardian”.

An employee also reported, also to the British newspaper, the difficulties faced in the last year: “If we had had a salary increase last year, we could have eaten vegetables at least a few times a month. Throughout this year, I only fed my family with rice and sauce of chutney”.

The Guardian report says that Western brands, which benefit from this way of working, “refuse to intervene or do not act to ensure that workers are paid in accordance with Indian law.”

Paying the minimum wage is practically the smallest obstacle to a brand’s responsibility to its workforce. If they don’t insist that it be paid for, they are allowing a large-scale human rights violation to go unpunished.”

Scott Nova

Following the allegations, the brands said they were “committed to paying the statutory minimum wage and expecting their suppliers to comply with the higher court order,” as reported by The Guardian.

As highlighted in the title, C&A said in a statement that it requires its suppliers to comply with the court order and that it was “confident” that they would do so. The multinational said it expects written confirmation from its suppliers.

Zara said it “has a strict code of conduct that requires all factories in our supply chain to pay legal wages at a minimum. We are engaging suppliers in the region to encourage them to make the VDA payment.”

The spokeswoman for Inditex, which owns the Spanish label, also stated that wages must always be sufficient to meet at least the basic needs of workers and their families.