C&A, Zara and Nike Suppliers Don’t Even Pay Minimum Wage in India | Economy

C&A, Zara and Nike suppliers do not pay minimum wage in India

More than 400,000 workers in Karnataka, India, have earned less than the state’s legal minimum wage since 2020. Karnataka is known for being one of the world’s largest clothing centers and supplies brands such as Puma, Nike, Zara, C&A and GAP. According to the Worker Rights Consortium (WRC), an independent organization that oversees labor rights around the world, the total amount of unpaid wages so far exceeds £41 million (about R$308 million).

The cost of living for those earning a minimum wage in India increased by 417 Indian rupees (£4.10 or R$31.15) in April 2020. This increase, which equates to 16 cents a day, however, was not passed on to workers during the last 20 months. Each worker earns around £83 a month — the equivalent of R$347.85.

“It’s the biggest wage theft ever in the fashion industry,” says the WRC. “The children of workers are hungry for brands to earn money,” said the entity’s executive director, Scott Nova, to the The Guardian.

A female worker told the British newspaper that she earned about half what she needed to cover basic living costs like food and rent. “Throughout this year, I only fed my family rice and chutney sauce,” he said. “I tried to talk to factory management about it, but they said, ‘this is what we pay to work here. If you don’t like it, you can leave,'” she added.

Scott Nova said that despite persistent demands from the WRC over the past two years, Western brands failed to act to ensure that workers who made their clothes were paid in accordance with Indian law. “Brands have allowed this to continue when they know they are the only ones with the power to stop this widespread theft,” he said. “They are allowing a large-scale human rights violation to continue with impunity.”

Karnataka High Court Requires That Minimum Wage Must Be Paid



Suppliers argue that India’s Ministry of Labor issued a decree suspending the minimum wage increase shortly after its implementation in April 2020, and that an action regarding the demand to pay the increase was still pending in the Karnataka Court.

However, in September last year, the state’s highest court ruled that the Ministry of Labor’s proclamation was illegal and that the minimum wage, including all arrears, must be paid to workers regardless of any other court proceedings.

According to the WRC, clothing factories constitute the only industrial sector in Karnataka that refuses to comply with this order.

brands speak out

Puma, Nike, Zara, C&A and GAP, which are among the brands that buy clothing from Karnataka, said they are committed to paying the legal minimum wage and expect their suppliers to comply with the higher court order.

the cougar told the The Guardian

that their influence over their suppliers was “limited” in Karnataka, but added: “We are working with our peers, who supply larger volumes in Karnataka, to ensure that wages are paid correctly.”

Nike, meanwhile, said in a statement that it “expects all suppliers to comply with local legal requirements and Nike’s code of conduct.”

GAP already communicated: “[Esperamos] that our suppliers comply with the subsidy and delays. We’ve set a timetable by which we expect full compliance.”

C&A said it demanded that its suppliers comply with the court order and that it was “confident” that they would. The Dutch multinational said it awaits written confirmation from the factories.

A spokesperson for Inditex, which owns Zara, said: “Inditex has a strict code of conduct that requires all factories in our supply chain to pay legal wages at a minimum. We are engaging suppliers in the region to encourage them to make the payment”.

Situation in Brazil

iG got in touch with all the companies mentioned to understand the situation of the production chain here in Brazil. So far, only Zara, C&A and Puma have responded.

“Inditex has an austere Code of Conduct that requires all factories in our supply chain to pay the legal minimum wages and, in any case, wages must be sufficient to meet the basic needs of workers and their families and any other. that could be considered reasonable additional needs,” he said.

“We continue to engage suppliers in the region to encourage them to pay the VDA – variable dearest allowance,

the local equivalent to the half-yearly salary adjustment granted by the government, to which they are progressively adhering”, concluded the retailer.

C&A informed, in a note, that it repudiates any form of irregular work and said that it requires suppliers to comply with the recommended remuneration in all countries in which it operates. See below:

“C&A Brasil rejects any form of irregular work and, in this sense, believes that transparency is a very important element for social change. We also continuously undertake a series of initiatives and processes with the objective of guaranteeing respect for our employees and the law at all our stores, distribution centers and other administrative areas. C&A requires and monitors that its suppliers comply with the recommended remuneration in all the countries in which it operates. If you want to know more, we are available here or through from our sustainability website www.cea.com.br/sustentabilidade”.

Puma, on the other hand, reinforced to iG what it had already said to the The Guardian,

about having limited influence over Karnataka’s suppliers and that they are working with their peers “to ensure that wages are paid correctly”.